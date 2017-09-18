ANAN urges govt. to sustain viable agro policies

The Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) at the weekend hailed the Federal Government for its economic policies that enabled the country to exit recession.

The Chairman of ANAN Council, Alhaji Shehu Ladan, gave the commendation while speaking with State House Correspondents after he led the association’s delegation on a visit to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

He also urged the government to sustain youth programmes to make agriculture viable.

Ladan added that the government should reconstitute the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) of Nigeria to address the preference given to Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria (ICAN), its counterpart, against constitutional provisions.

He stated that government’s interest in agriculture, with exportation of yam tubers, ginger and other crops as well as increase in local rice production, had given Nigerians a ray of hope.

“The government should be able to encourage public-private partnership in agricultural ventures.

“Secondly, the farmers should be given cooperative societies where they can be called to make provision in large scale for exportation.

“Apart from that, the government should try to bring the youth on board by trying to give them loans that are single-digit interest.

“With that, we would be able to come and cue in.’’

Ladan, who is also National President of ANAN, stated the visit was also to request Federal Government’ support in placing its membership certificate holders’ entry point in the civil service on Grade Level 10.