The Sun News
Latest
18th September 2017 - ANAN urges govt. to sustain viable agro policies
18th September 2017 - Steps to float reputable national carrier
18th September 2017 - CSR: Air Peace invests N350m to boost ethnic harmony
18th September 2017 - Dana Air becomes IATA member
18th September 2017 - NAMA begins staff competency test
18th September 2017 - Confusion at MAN, Oron over appointment of committee, rector
18th September 2017 - Policing integral element to virile maritime sector, says NIMASA DG
18th September 2017 - FG flayed over non disbursement of N100bn cabotage fund
18th September 2017 - Steps to successful investment in stock market
18th September 2017 - Shareholders fault Nwosu’s claims on protest at Oando’s AGM
Home / Business / ANAN urges govt. to sustain viable agro policies

ANAN urges govt. to sustain viable agro policies

— 18th September 2017

The Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) at the weekend hailed the Federal Government for its economic policies that enabled the country to exit recession.

The Chairman of ANAN Council, Alhaji Shehu Ladan, gave the commendation while speaking with State House Correspondents after he led the association’s delegation on a visit to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

He also urged the government to sustain youth programmes to make agriculture viable.

Ladan added that the government should reconstitute the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) of Nigeria to address the preference given to Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria (ICAN), its counterpart, against constitutional provisions.

He stated that government’s interest in agriculture, with exportation of yam tubers, ginger and other crops as well as increase in local rice production, had given Nigerians a ray of hope.

“The government should be able to encourage public-private partnership in agricultural ventures.

“Secondly, the farmers should be given cooperative societies where they can be called to make provision in large scale for exportation.

“Apart from that, the government should try to bring the youth on board by trying to give them loans that are single-digit interest.

“With that, we would be able to come and cue in.’’

Ladan, who is also National President of ANAN, stated the visit was also to request Federal Government’ support in placing its membership certificate holders’ entry point in the civil service on Grade Level 10.

Post Views: 7
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ANAN urges govt. to sustain viable agro policies

— 18th September 2017

The Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) at the weekend hailed the Federal Government for its economic policies that enabled the country to exit recession. The Chairman of ANAN Council, Alhaji Shehu Ladan, gave the commendation while speaking with State House Correspondents after he led the association’s delegation on a visit to Vice President…

  • Steps to float reputable national carrier

    — 18th September 2017

    Stories by Louis Ibah Worried by the continuous monthly revenue loss of an estimated N9.5 billion to foreign airlines due to various unreciprocated Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASA), some concerned stakeholders in the industry under the aegis of the Aviation Round Table (ART) are making a fresh demand on the Federal Government to commence action…

  • CSR: Air Peace invests N350m to boost ethnic harmony

    — 18th September 2017

    Chairman of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema, has announced the investment of over N350 million in the provision of non-violence skills training for 45 members of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Arewa Youths (AY) and Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as part of his contribution to boosting peace and ethnic harmony in the country. Onyema said…

  • Dana Air becomes IATA member

    — 18th September 2017

    Dana Air has been formally admitted into the International Air Transport Association (IATA), according to its Accountable Manager, Mr. Obi Mbanuzuo. Mbanuzuo in a statement said the IATA membership is coming just two years after the airline passed the IATA International Operations Safety Audit (IOSA) and was admitted into the association’s global safety registry. “Becoming…

  • NAMA begins staff competency test

    — 18th September 2017

    The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has commenced a comprehensive competency appraisal of all Aeronautical Information Services (AIS) officers in all airports across the country. “The exercise is targeted at testing AIS officers in areas such as aeronautical charts, AIS publication and operations and it started from the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, and is…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share