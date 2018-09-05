ANAN, UNIZIK sign MoU on Accountancy Research Centre

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) and the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the management of the Tony Nzom Accountancy Research Centre.

Built at the University by the association, the Tony Nzom Accountancy Research Centre, was to encourage accountancy education and research in the country.

The Centre at UNIZIK which was commissioned on March 17, 2017, brings to seven the number of such centres built by ANAN in seven universities in Nigeria, including the Centre for Financial Accounting Research, Nigerian College of Accountancy in Plateau State.

Speaking during the brief ceremony, ANAN President, Alhaji Shehu Ladan, stated that Tony Nzom Accountancy Research Centre was one of the contributions of the association in ensuring that the best practices in accounting profession was promoted.

He noted that the body has continued to donate accounting laboratory materials, books and equipment to universities and polytechnics across the country.

On his part, the Vice Chancellor of UNIZIK, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku, said the university has a strong relationship with ANAN and urged the association to count on the university at all times for collaborations on things that would build the society.

Ahaneku who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academics, Prof. Charles Esimone, said UNIZIK was dedicated to providing the best opportunity for students and staff to practice and excel in their various careers, assuring that it would continue to partner ANAN to become the best in the training of accountants.

The agreement, accordingly, provides the guidelines for the management/running of the centre including the obligations of the Association and the University and the modes of evaluating the periodic performance of the centre.

The ANAN President’s delegation to the signing of the MoU included the Second Vice President of the Association, Prof. Benjamin Osisioma; the Director General, Nigeria College of Accountancy, Dr Femi Adebisi and the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Nuruddeen Abba Abdullahi.