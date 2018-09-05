– The Sun News
Latest
5th September 2018 - ANAN lauds NSITF on staff welfare
5th September 2018 - FG restates commitment to Africa regional peace pacts
5th September 2018 - Gov. Amosun announces intention to contest Ogun senatorial seat
5th September 2018 - How to curtail fake news – Okowa
5th September 2018 - Sokoto Yoruba community chieftain urges support for Saraki’s presidential bid
5th September 2018 - Uncertainty over minimum wage as committee submits reports
5th September 2018 - NUJ presidential aspirant makes case for journalists
5th September 2018 - Abia ex-deputy gov. decries alleged abandonment of Isialangwa dry port
5th September 2018 - Kebbi APC endorses Buhari, Bagudu for re-election
5th September 2018 - Russian calls for political solution for Syria’s Idlib region
Home / National / ANAN lauds NSITF on staff welfare
welfare

ANAN lauds NSITF on staff welfare

— 5th September 2018

NAN

The Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) has commended the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) for making the welfare of its staff a priority.

Mrs Petu Joyce, the Chairman of FCT Branch of ANAN, gave the commendation when she led officials of the branch on a courtesy call to the Fund in Abuja on Wednesday.

The ANAN branch chairman called for extensive training for staff of the Fund to prepare them for post-retirement practices.

Mr Adebayo Somefun, the Fund Managing Director, while receiving the team at the Fund’s headquarters, pledged the Fund’s support to the association, saying that the Fund had great regard for the code of ethics of ANAN.

READ ALSO Uncertainty over minimum wage as committee submits reports

Somefun, who was represented by the Executive Director, Administration, Mr Tijani Suleiman, said that the Fund was saddled with the responsibility of protecting the welfare of Nigerian workers.

He called on members of ANAN to always put accountability on the front burner of all their endeavours, saying this was the first and most important aspect of accounting profession.

The NSITF boss urged ANAN members to be transparent, honest and adhere strictly to the dictates of the law while remaining loyal to their employers.

He said that NSITF was the apex social security institution in Nigeria whose core mandate was to provide compensation to employees who suffered occupational accident at their work place.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

welfare

ANAN lauds NSITF on staff welfare

— 5th September 2018

NAN The Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) has commended the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) for making the welfare of its staff a priority. Mrs Petu Joyce, the Chairman of FCT Branch of ANAN, gave the commendation when she led officials of the branch on a courtesy call to the Fund in…

  • PEACE PACT

    FG restates commitment to Africa regional peace pacts

    — 5th September 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja The Federal Government has promised to uphold to the tenets of the peace agreements, especially in the Africa region. Commandant of Nigerian Defence College, Rear Admiral Adeniyi Osinowo, gave the assurance while giving his remarks at a lecture, on Wednesday, in Abuja. Adm. Osinowo also urged regional leaders to shoulder strategic responsibility…

  • OGUN

    Gov. Amosun announces intention to contest Ogun senatorial seat

    — 5th September 2018

    Moshood Adebayo Governor ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State has announced his intention to run for the Senate of  the Ogun Central Senatorial District under the umbrella of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state in the 2019 general election. Governor Amosun made his decision known, on Wednesday, at the stakeholders meeting of the party held…

  • FAKE NEWS

    How to curtail fake news – Okowa

    — 5th September 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Worried by the collective damage the propagation of fake news is causing to the nation’s polity, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, on Wednesday, implored journalists to focus on reports targeted at holding those in authority to account. Okowa said until reports are focused on holding leadership to account, fake news will…

  • YORUBA COMMUNITY

    Sokoto Yoruba community chieftain urges support for Saraki’s presidential bid

    — 5th September 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto A chieftain of Yoruba Community, in Sokoto State, Prince Babatunde Ojigi, has applauded the recent declaration of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, to vie for presidency on platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019. Speaking with Daily Sun, on Wednesday, Ojigi, who is also Special Adviser on Political Matters…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share