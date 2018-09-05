NAN

The Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) has commended the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) for making the welfare of its staff a priority.

Mrs Petu Joyce, the Chairman of FCT Branch of ANAN, gave the commendation when she led officials of the branch on a courtesy call to the Fund in Abuja on Wednesday.

The ANAN branch chairman called for extensive training for staff of the Fund to prepare them for post-retirement practices.

Mr Adebayo Somefun, the Fund Managing Director, while receiving the team at the Fund’s headquarters, pledged the Fund’s support to the association, saying that the Fund had great regard for the code of ethics of ANAN.

Somefun, who was represented by the Executive Director, Administration, Mr Tijani Suleiman, said that the Fund was saddled with the responsibility of protecting the welfare of Nigerian workers.

He called on members of ANAN to always put accountability on the front burner of all their endeavours, saying this was the first and most important aspect of accounting profession.

The NSITF boss urged ANAN members to be transparent, honest and adhere strictly to the dictates of the law while remaining loyal to their employers.

He said that NSITF was the apex social security institution in Nigeria whose core mandate was to provide compensation to employees who suffered occupational accident at their work place.