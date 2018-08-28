Anambra youths to undergo DigiPreneur/business training in China

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Ten youths in Anambra State have qualified for the first phase of digital entrepreneurship and business training trip to China.

The youths were participants at the DigiPreneur Mentoring Moment organised by the Office of Special assistant to Governor Willie Obiano on Youth Empowerment and Digital Entrepreneurship held, in Awka.

The youths, who emerged after a lucky deep included, Miss Chinelo Enukora, Mr. Uchenna Okafor, Mr. Valentine Aladi Miss Vera Abana and Mr Jeremiah Onyedikachukwu.

Others were Miss Miracle Chukwujekwu, Mr. Okpala Chukwuma, Mr. Gabriel Nnadume, Mr. Chizelim Ogbogu and Miss Deliverance Ezenwegbu.

The governor’s aide, Mr. Ifeanyi Aniagoh who disclosed this, on Tuesday, to newsmen in Awka said the training would be fully funded by Chief Ifeanyi Ubah, Chairman of Capital Oil and Gas Group.

Aniagoh said Ubah was the guest at the seminar as mentor for the month of August and was partnering with his office by way of providing the opportunities for the youth.

He said the training would enable the youths to explore the opportunities in the digital world and equip them with necessary skill to catch-in on the promising economy of the Information Technology.

Aniagoh said: “We had our August Mentoring Moment and it was great, DigiPreneur mentoring moment is a programme we designed to awaken the minds of the youths in the opportunities on the social media.

“Unfortunately, most youths spend most part of the day on the social media without any benefit, so we are opening their eyes to the immense wealth they can make in the ICT world.

“So, Chief Ifeanyi Ubah who was the mentor of the month provided opportunity to 10 lucky youths to go to China for business training, they are being prepared to become entrepreneurs,” he said.

He said his office distributed digital tools to those who participated in the July edition and thanked Obiano for providing robust opportunities for youths to pursue their aspirations while urging those who have had the opportunity to make use of the opportunities.