Anambra: Victory for APC’ll help true Igbo national integration -Chieftain

— 16th November 2017

From: David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Anambra State, Chief Kingsley Nzomiwu (Obiukwu Ozubulu), has identified the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)’s philosophy of ‘nke a bu nke anyi’(this is our own) as the reason cessation pursuit is more pronounced in the State out of other States in the South East which he said had denied the Igbo full national integration.

Chief Nzomiwu, while talking about his expectations for Saturday, explained that the only way to correct the impression was to allow the APC to take over Anambra State in the  governorship election. He said this would douse the tempo of agitation for cessesion.

He noted that the APGA government in Anambra State had always promoted separatist ideology which he said had denied Anambra State and Ndigbo generally the opportunity to be fully integrated at the centre. According to him, for somebody to talk about APGA as an Igbo party, APC or PDP as Youruba or Hausa parties is an outright promotion of ethnicism. He described it as a threat to national unity. He said that is why the people of Anambra State should vote massively for the APC for full national integration and to have a sense of belonging.

“If you check very well, the issue of cessation as championed by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been more pronounced in Anambra State more than any other State in the South East. When Nnamdi Kanu was released from detention on bail, he toured basically every part of Anambra State where he has a greater number of supporters and these youths always clashed with the security agents sometimes resulting to deaths. We should not continue like that.

“The best way to address the issue of Igbo marginalisation should not be through violence or promotion of separatist ideology, it has to be through dialogue and diplomacy. We have lost many of our young ones who were misdirected to pursue an agendum in the wrong direction. The best thing to do is to allow Anambra to be an APC State for proper national connection and the benefits thereof. You cannot be outside the system and be talking about marginalisation whereas the opportunity has come which this gubernatorial election provides for the interest of Ndigbo,” Chief Nzomiwu submitted.

He was of the view that confrontational approach to the Federal Government would continue to deny the Igbo their rightful position at the centre which might make the zone not to have its fair share of the national cake.

