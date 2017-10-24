The Sun News
Latest
24th October 2017 - Anambra to pay accumulated leave allowances in November – Obiano
24th October 2017 - China’s Xi Jinping elevated to Mao Zedong status
24th October 2017 - PDP senators interview Bode George, Secondus, Dokpesi, others
24th October 2017 - S’ Korea, Japan leaders renew call on N’ Korea to abandon nuclear ambition
24th October 2017 - Greek journalists begin 48-hr strike for better conditions
24th October 2017 - 264m children worldwide are not in school – UNESCO
24th October 2017 - 650 people killed in road crash daily in Africa, says UN
24th October 2017 - Buhari travels to Niger Republic Tuesday
24th October 2017 - PDP demands immediate arrest, prosecution of Maina, others
24th October 2017 - National Transport Commission Bill at final stage – Gbenga Ashafa
Home / National / Anambra to pay accumulated leave allowances in November – Obiano

Anambra to pay accumulated leave allowances in November – Obiano

— 24th October 2017

The Anambra State Government says it will pay the accumulated arrears of leave allowances owed its workers in November, 2017.

A statement, in Awka, on Tuesday, stated that Governor Willie Obiano made the promise at the inauguration of Queens Convent Secondary School, Ifite-Awka, in Awka South Local Government Area.

“You will start receiving your leave allowances from Nov. 10, 2017. This is to enable you enjoy the Christmas celebration like other Nigerians,’’ he said.

The governor further announced that every worker would receive a bag of rice among other benefits before the Christmas.

“Next year, there will be general increment in salaries of Anambra workers. We are doing all these to promote the welfare of workers in the state,’’ he said.

Obiano said that the first and second batch of promotion of workers in the state would soon be released.

He said that teachers and other civil servants would equally get their due benefits alongside other workers.

The governor said that he would not relent in his fight against malpractice and other social ills, which according to him, has crippled the education system.

“The primary and secondary schools are basic foundations which determine the future of people and the society and we must get it right for our nation to develop,’’ he said.

Obiano explained that the essence of handing over schools to missions in Anambra was to give proper orientation and re-orientation to the younger generation.

He said that previous generations embraced corruption and impunity due to lack of proper orientation.

“Mission schools will instill morals and effective standard of living. Those trained by missionaries have morally-defined characters that depict excellence and high level of virtue.

“I will continue to provide every facility that will encourage learning,’’ the governor added.

He appealed to private individuals to invest in education in order to sustain the tempo of learning in the state.

The Anglican Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Alexander Ibezim, said that the essence of establishing the school was to ensure proper moral upbringing of the youths. (NAN)

Post Views: 13
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Anambra to pay accumulated leave allowances in November – Obiano

— 24th October 2017

The Anambra State Government says it will pay the accumulated arrears of leave allowances owed its workers in November, 2017. A statement, in Awka, on Tuesday, stated that Governor Willie Obiano made the promise at the inauguration of Queens Convent Secondary School, Ifite-Awka, in Awka South Local Government Area. “You will start receiving your leave…

  • PDP senators interview Bode George, Secondus, Dokpesi, others

    — 24th October 2017

    From FRED ITUA, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the Senate, led by Godswill Akpabio, last night, held a meeting with aspirants for the chairmanship position of the party in Abuja. Findings by Daily Sun revealed that Senate Minority Leader, Akpabio is chairing the screening of the aspirants on their vision for the…

  • 650 people killed in road crash daily in Africa, says UN

    — 24th October 2017

    At least, 650 people were killed daily in road accidents throughout Africa, Jean Todt, UN Special Envoy for Road Safety said, on Monday, at the 2017 Africa Road Safety Conference in Cape Town, South Africa. Todt said road accidents in Africa were among the deadliest worldwide, urging more action. The top UN official called for…

  • Buhari travels to Niger Republic Tuesday

    — 24th October 2017

    President Muhammadu Buhari will, on Tuesday, October 24, depart Nigeria for Niamey, Republic of Niger, to participate in a meeting on common currency for the West African sub-region. This was announced in a statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina. Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses…

  • PDP demands immediate arrest, prosecution of Maina, others

    — 24th October 2017

    The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for immediate arrest and prosecution of Abdulrasheed Maina, a former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, wanted for alleged fraud. The party made the call in a statement by National Publicity Secretary of its National Caretaker Committee, Mr Dayo Adeyeye, on Monday, in Abuja. It…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share