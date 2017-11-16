The Sun News
Anambra: REC assures on credible polls

— 16th November 2017

Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), in Anambra State, Dr. Nkwachukwu Orji, on Thursday, assured that the governorship election slated for November 18 in the state would be fair and credible.

The REC, who gave the assurance in an interview, in Awka, said that the commission had finalised all arrangements for the election.

Orji said the commission had provided better welfare packages to its staff and admonished them “ to give citizens the best election in Nigeria’s history.’’

He urged voters to report any INEC staff found compromising the process during and after the election, for appropriate disciplinary action.

Orji stressed that any INEC staff proven to have engaged in electoral fraud would face the full wrath of the law.

He said that the commission had distributed all non-sensitive materials for the election while all sensitive materials were intact and would be distributed at the appropriate time.

According to him, the commission will not accord undue treatment to any of the candidates and urged all stakeholders to abide by the rules governing the election.

He admonished voters to be civil while discharging their civic responsibilities so as to ensure a peaceful and credible election. (NAN)

