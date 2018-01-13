The Sun News
Home / Cover / Anambra re-run poll: Collation of votes in progress

Anambra re-run poll: Collation of votes in progress

— 13th January 2018

Voting ended with collation in progress in Anambra Central Senatorial re-run election on Saturday in areas where voting and accreditation commenced at 8am.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election commenced at 8 am in six Local Government Areas of Awka North, Awka South, Anaocha, Dunukofia, Njikoka, and Idemili South, except in Idemili North that recorded some hitches.

Voting ended at 2 p.m. at Umudioka Town Hall polling units, Amawbia Village Square, Aroma Junction in Awka South Local Government and Central Primary School, Ukpo in Dunukofia.

Voting also ended at Oye Market in Ukpo in Dunukofia with five polling units and collation of votes were in progress.

Mr Leo Nkedife, the Head of Department of INEC in Awka, said that the problem in Idemili North was sorted out a few hours after it was reported to the commission, adding that voting was ongoing in the area.

He said that prospective voters in the area would be given consideration if they were on queue before 2 p.m when voting was expected to end.

Mrs Oby Okafor, candidate of Action Congress for Democrats (ACD), described the election as smooth and peaceful.

Okafor told NAN after casting her vote at Obunagu Ward in Awka South that there was low turnout of voters across the central senatorial district.

She said it was good that the election had come and gone after months of uncertainty.

Okafor praised INEC for its maturity and flawless conduct of the election and noted that she would accept the outcome of the poll. (NAN)
