Return our schools, pay compensation, Anambra proprietors beg Obiano

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has been called upon to return schools built and owned by individuals in the state but which were forcefully taken over by government after the civil war.

Making the request, in Awka, during a press briefing, the Association of African Proprietors of Schools, Anambra State chapter, also called for urgent abrogation of the law that gave credence to the unlawful take-over of their schools by the government of the defunct East Central State of Nigeria and a compensation for the individual owners.

Chairman of the Association, Dr. Ikenga Metuh, who requested for financial intervention to enable the owners to reposition the schools, however, lamented that mission schools, seized with theirs through the same edict of 1970, have since been returned to the owners by the government of Anambra State and N6 million released to them, while the private school proprietors were yet to get such lifeline or have their schools back.

Recall that the military government, through Education edits of 1970, abolished private ownership of schools and introduced education policy that empowers the government to take over the ownership and management of existing schools.

In a five-page open letter to Governor Obiano, signed by their patron, Prof. B.A Oli, Chairman, Dr. Augustine Ikenga Metuh and Secretary, Barr. Belonwu, the Association said it has been making efforts to present their case to successive governors in the state for onward payment of compensation or immediate return of the schools to their original owners but all proved abortive.

It gave the names of some of the schools in contention to include; Okija Grammer School, owned by Chief B.C. Nduka, Merchant of Light, Oba owned by Chief E.I Oli, Basden Memorial Grammar school Isulo, established in 1961 by M.C Ogwu, Metuh Memorial Secondary School, Onitsha, owned by Sir Augustine Metuh, Eastern Academy Onitsha, by Igwe M.A Onwuzu, Our Lady’s High School, Onitsha, owned by Sir P.E Chukwura, Abbot Boy and Girls Secondary school Ihiala, Our Lady’s high school, Onitsha, Holy Cross Umuawulu, Awka Etiti Grammer school and Notre Dame college Abatete among others.

Metuh requested the government to give adequate recognition to the school proprietors as pioneers of African promoters of education in the country after the missionaries as late Governor Ukpabi Asika did under his regime.

In their separate speeches the patron of the Association, Prof. Basil Oli and some of the heirs of the African Proprietors of Schools taken over by government, Rev. Cannon Henry Nduka, Rev. Obinna Awgu, Mr. Law Moujekwu, Prince Ike Awgu and Mr. Frank Onwuzu, among others, regretted that all efforts made to present their case to successive administrations proved abortive.

They, however, expressed optimism that the education-friendly Governor Obiano would give them listening ears and hand over the schools ownership as well as the structures to them.

The heirs who said that they believed in peace and stability noted that they deserved recognition and encouragement in their efforts to complement government’s drive to promote and sustain quality education across the state.