The Sun News
Latest
12th April 2018 - Return our schools, pay compensation, Anambra proprietors beg Obiano
12th April 2018 - U.S. Army trains Nigerian troops on confronting Boko Haram
12th April 2018 - 1,200 policemen promoted in Anambra command
12th April 2018 - Court restrains Lagos, Ogun, DSS, EFCC, Police from obstructing lottery operations
12th April 2018 - Gunmen abduct 3 persons in Ondo
12th April 2018 - Okorocha assures Achuzie’s children of govt’s support
12th April 2018 - Bayelsa students raise the alarm over planned protest on rumoured fee hike
12th April 2018 - FG approves N47b for road repairs
12th April 2018 - British PM summons ministers over possible military action in Syria
12th April 2018 - Commonwealth Games: Amusan advances to 100m H final
Home / National / Return our schools, pay compensation, Anambra proprietors beg Obiano
COMPENSATION Obiano

Return our schools, pay compensation, Anambra proprietors beg Obiano

— 12th April 2018

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has been called upon to return schools built and owned by individuals in the state but which were forcefully taken over by government after the civil war.

Making the request, in Awka, during a press briefing, the Association of African Proprietors of Schools, Anambra State chapter, also called for urgent abrogation of the law that gave credence to the unlawful take-over of their schools by the government of the defunct East Central State of Nigeria and a compensation for the individual owners.

Chairman of the Association, Dr. Ikenga Metuh, who requested for financial intervention to enable the owners to reposition the schools, however, lamented that mission schools, seized with theirs through the same edict of 1970, have since been returned to the owners by the government of Anambra State and N6 million released to them, while the private school proprietors were yet to get such lifeline or have their schools back.

Recall that the military government, through Education edits of 1970, abolished private ownership of schools and introduced education policy that empowers the government to take over the ownership and management of existing schools.

In a five-page open letter to Governor Obiano, signed by their patron, Prof. B.A Oli, Chairman, Dr. Augustine Ikenga Metuh and Secretary, Barr. Belonwu, the Association said it has been making efforts to present their case to successive governors in the state for onward payment of compensation or immediate return of the schools to their original owners but all proved abortive.

It gave the names of some of the schools in contention to include; Okija Grammer School, owned by Chief B.C. Nduka, Merchant of Light, Oba owned by Chief E.I Oli, Basden Memorial Grammar school Isulo, established in 1961 by M.C Ogwu, Metuh Memorial Secondary School, Onitsha, owned by Sir Augustine Metuh, Eastern Academy Onitsha, by Igwe M.A Onwuzu, Our Lady’s High School, Onitsha, owned by Sir P.E Chukwura, Abbot Boy and Girls Secondary school Ihiala, Our Lady’s high school, Onitsha, Holy Cross Umuawulu, Awka Etiti Grammer school and Notre Dame college Abatete among others.

Metuh requested the government to give adequate recognition to the school proprietors as pioneers of African promoters of education in the country after the missionaries as late Governor Ukpabi Asika did under his regime.

In their separate speeches the patron of the Association, Prof. Basil Oli and some of the heirs of the African Proprietors of Schools taken over by government, Rev. Cannon Henry Nduka, Rev. Obinna Awgu, Mr. Law Moujekwu, Prince Ike Awgu and Mr. Frank Onwuzu, among others, regretted that all efforts made to present their case to successive administrations proved abortive.

They, however, expressed optimism that the education-friendly Governor Obiano would give them listening ears and hand over the schools ownership as well as the structures to them.

The heirs who said that they believed in peace and stability noted that they deserved recognition and encouragement in their efforts to complement government’s drive to promote and sustain quality education across the state.

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

COMPENSATION Obiano

Return our schools, pay compensation, Anambra proprietors beg Obiano

— 12th April 2018

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has been called upon to return schools built and owned by individuals in the state but which were forcefully taken over by government after the civil war. Making the request, in Awka, during a press briefing, the Association of African Proprietors of Schools, Anambra State chapter,…

  • U.S Army

    U.S. Army trains Nigerian troops on confronting Boko Haram

    — 12th April 2018

    NAN Some 12 soldiers from the U.S. Army have trained Nigerian troops on a six-week advice-and-assist mission in Jaji, Kaduna State, Pentagon has said. The U.S. Department of Defence said  Nigerian Army’s 26th Infantry Battalion might be the next to deploy to Northeast to confront the  violent extremist organisation, Boko Haram. The department, while documenting…

  • PROMOTED Anambra

    1,200 policemen promoted in Anambra command

    — 12th April 2018

    Jeff Amaechi Agbodo, Onitsha A couple was among the 1,200  policemen decorated with their new ranks, on Wednesday, by the Anambra State Comissioner of Police, Mr. Garba Umar. The husband and wife, Effiong and Jane Ndifereke, were promoted from Sergeant to Inspector in same rank due to their dedication and committed in discharging their duties….

  • LOTTERY Court

    Court restrains Lagos, Ogun, DSS, EFCC, Police from obstructing lottery operations

    — 12th April 2018

    Lukman Olabiyi Justice Mohammed Idris of  the Federal High Court,  Lagos, has restrained the Lagos and Ogun states government from disrupting the business of lottery companies for allegedly operating without the states’ licenses. Apart from the two state governments, the court also restrained the Inspector General of Police (IGP), commissioners of Police in Lagos and…

  • GUNMEN Ondo

    Gunmen abduct 3 persons in Ondo

    — 12th April 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Some gunmen, on Wednesday, reportedly abducted three persons at Nirowi forest along Old Ore-Lagos toll gate in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State. The victims, who were simply identified as Chinemere Okafor, Nnamdi Abor and Cornelius Udepe, were reportedly travelling from Owerri to Lagos when they were kidnapped by the eight-man…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share