Home / National / Anambra polls: APGA alleges interception of voting materials

Anambra polls: APGA alleges interception of voting materials

— 7th November 2017

National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Oye, has claimed that two lorry loads of sensitive materials for Anambra Nov.18 governorship poll were intercepted on Monday in Awka.

Oye made the claim during a news conference he addressed in his country home in Amawbia near Awka on Monday.

He said that the lorries were intercepted at Okpuno Awka area in a hotel by eagle eyes security operatives.

“The materials were all INEC sensitive materials for the conduct of Nov.18 governorship election in Anambra and the trucks were discovered in a hotel at Okpuno Awka area’’, he said.

Oye blamed opposition political parties to be behind the act and called on the federal government to thoroughly investigate the matter to uncover the bigwigs behind the act.

“We are suspecting that opposition parties were behind this dangerous act and we call for adequate and thorough investigation of the matter by the Federal Government’’, he said.

The APGA national chairman said that the party would not tolerate any form of sharp practices in the forthcoming election, and will resist any attempt by any group to rig the election.

He said the news conference was to draw the attention of Nigerians and the world on the negative development ahead of Anambra governorship election.

Oye said that APGA believed in the capability of INEC and the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to conduct a free, fair and credible election in the state.

“We are saddened by these developments, and we call on the federal government to do something immediate to reassure the people of the state of its neutrality in November 18 poll’’, he said.

When contacted, the Anambra State police command denied knowledge of the interception of any sensitive electoral material in Awka.

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr Garba Umar Garba said that no such materials were intercepted anywhere in the state.

“I am yet to be informed of any such seizure anywhere in Anambra and I feel the claim is untrue’’, he said.

Dr Nkwachukwu Orji, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Anambra also told NAN that the commission was not aware of any such development.

“The INEC in Anambra is surprised to hear this kind of report and will say officially that we are not aware of any such seizure’’, Orji said.(NAN)

