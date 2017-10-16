The Sun News
Anambra poll: Ooni of Ife, Okija community endorse Obiano

— 16th October 2017

By James Eze ([email protected])

The second term bid of the governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano has continued to attract overwhelming endorsements from across the country with the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogwunwusi and the Igwe of Okija, Obi Izunna Okwudinaigbo bestowing their royal blessings on him at the weekend.

Ogwunwusi arrived the Governor’s Lodge at the weekend from Onitsha where he had gone to felicitate with the Obi of Onitsha on his 16th Ofala Festival accompanied by the representative of the Igwe of Okija, Dr Ernest Azudialu-Obiajesi. Both leaders showered praises on Obiano for the great work he had done in the state.

Ogunwusi said Obiano has demonstrated such a powerful vision that his transformative touch has changed Anambra for good in within short period of time. He urged him to keep pushing harder for a better society.

The highly revered royal father further observed that Anambra State and Nigeria were lucky to have someone like Obiano in leadership position in this trying period in the country’s history when the situation calls for leaders with a deep affection for their people and the country.

Congratulating the governor on his massive achievements in the state, the Ooni prayed God to imbue him with more wisdom that would enable him make the right decisions for the people.

The royal father however explained that his visit to Anambra was a part of his efforts to build unity and peaceful co-existence between Nigeria’s numerous ethnic groups. He expressed satisfaction with the reception accorded him in the state.

Speakingon behalf of the Okija community with the authorization of the Igwe of Okija, the CEO of Nest Oil, Dr. Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi also praised Obiano for “demonstrating that Anambra State can be governed and governed well.”

Declaring the full endorsement and support of Okija town for Obiano in the coming election, the billionaire businessman said “we have decided that having seen what the governor has done in the past four years, we shall support him and support him massively and we will make sure that Ihiala Local government is delivered to APGA.”

Speaking further, Adudialu-Objiejesi said “we know that APGA is our own and we are comfortable that whatever happens, everybody will protect his own first and my people believe that Willie Obiano has done well and we are going to support him to continue the good work he has started in his second term.”

He thanked the Ooni for finding time to visit Obiano personally and lend his support.

Describing Obiano as an exceptional leader, he said: “You identify with the youth, you identify with the unity of Nigeria and you also identify with Anambra State being one of the most progressive states in Nigeria today.”

In his response, Obiano thanked the Ooni and the Igwe of Okija and their entourage for their kind words and assured that he would stay focused on delivering the best service to Ndi Anambra.

He also expressed optimism that with the growing endorsements he has received from Ndi Anambra and other non-indigenes resident in the state, he would win the coming election with a wide margin.

