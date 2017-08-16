Anambra poll: Obiano emerges unopposed APGA candidate

By James Eze ([email protected] )

The Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano has emerged the standard bearer of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the Anambra Gubernatorial Election that has been scheduled for November 18 this year.

Governor Obiano who has had an outstanding first term in office in which he has won every important honour and recognition meant for best performing governors was returned unopposed as the party candidate in a historic primary in which no other aspirant indicated interest in challenging him.

At the well-attended National Convention that took place at the Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka on Tuesday, Governor Obiano polled a total of 1,070 votes out of the 1,190 votes to clinch the party ticket, leaving 22 votes out of which 11 were invalid votes.

Declaring Obiano the duly elected winner of the primary and party candidate for the November 18 gubernatorial election, the Chief Returning Officer, Alhaji Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi explained that the total number of delegates in the party is 1,097 pointing out that only 5 delegates failed to vote in the primaries.

In his acceptance speech, Governor Obiano declared that APGA had demonstrated the capacity for leadership and that he has remained faithful to the promises he made four years ago when he picked the party’s nomination.

Maintaining that he had indeed lived up to the slogan “Willie is Working,” Governor Obiano explained that “today, we have an even greater understanding of the needs of our people and our pledge will be to continue the momentum we have built. We will once again fulfil all the promises we have made and certainly grow our state amidst the numerous challenges facing the Nigerian state.”

The Governor applauded his fellow party members saying that they had demonstrated that APGA was not about personal interest but about a common desire to enthrone good governance that would benefit both Ndi Anambra and the party.

Addressing the internal wrangling that has led to a spate of law suits in the party in recent times, Governor Obiano observed that “APGA is a big family and in a family there are bound to be misgivings once in a while. So, in the spirit of onye aghana nwanne ya and alignment of interests I call on all our brothers and sisters who have some misgivings about our togetherness to come join hands with us to resolve our differences.”

Most of the delegates who spoke at the convention expressed optimism that after what they unanimously described as a phenomenal first term in office, Governor Obiano would be given another chance by Ndi Anambra to consolidate on the foundations he has laid down for accelerated growth.

Addressing the press after the Convention, the Chairman of the Obiano Campaign Organization, Chief Victor Umeh observed that the Convention was a unanimous decision of the people that Governor Obiano should continue to serve them.

The people of Anambra State have said that this party must continue to serve them. Chief Umeh who is also a former National Chairman of the party also thought it wise to set the tone for ensuing political contest in the state.

His words: “We want to use this opportunity to appeal to other people and other parties that want to contest this election to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship, knowing that the people reserve the right to choose who will serve them. Nobody will take power from this state by force. The good works that the governor and the party have done will speak for them.”

Speaking further, Chief Umeh advised that “those who want to contest this election should submit themselves to the will of the people so that a peaceful election will take place in Anambra State.”