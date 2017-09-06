Anambra poll: More grassroots endorsement for Obiano

As the November 18, 2017 gubernatorial election in Anambra State draws closer, the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, has continued to attract quality endorsements from the grassroots, who determine the direction of the victory pendulum in any election.

In the past 72 hours, Governor Obiano, who is standing election on the platform of the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), has garnered endorsements from the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities, Some well-heeled Stakeholders from Ogbaru Local Government and some community leaders in Okpoko, a densely populated area in Ogbaru that have all thrown their weight behind Obiano.

Giving their endorsement to Governor Obiano, the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities announced that its support for the governor was a “thank you” gesture in appreciation of his impressive track-record that has sparked a massive growth all development indices in the state in the past three years.

According to Mr. Johnson Udemezue, the Vice Chairman of the group, who spoke on behalf of the Chairman, Mr. Christopher Dibor, the association owes Obiano a debt of gratitude for giving its members a special consideration by giving people with disabilities a fair representation in the state civil service through a balanced recruitment approach.

Mr. Udemezue, therefore, called on the people of the state to rally round Governor Obiano and give him their support to enable him continue the great developmental efforts he has initiated in the state.

Similarly, stakeholders in Ogbaru Local Government Area have declared their resolve to re-elect Governor Willie Obiano in the coming governorship election in the state.

The group threw its support behind Obiano at a recent event in the area, which attracted many dignitaries, including the present Organising Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Anambra State, Mazi Emmanuel Awogu,

Addressing the forum, a women leader in the area, Dame Chinyere Mbakwe, said the remarkable achievements recorded by Governor Willie Obiano in various sectors, including effective security network and prompt payment of teachers and workers’ salaries had made his re-election inevitable. He enjoined people of the state not to allow themselves to be deceived by self-seeking politicians.

Toeing the same line of endorsements, residents of Okpoko in Ogbaru Council Area have pledged to vote for re-election of Governor Willie Obiano in the November 18, 2017 governorship election in the state.

This was the message delivered by the traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Benjamin Muofunanya, who was ably supported by the President General of the community, Chief Edwin Emesinwa.

Speaking on behalf of the residents of Okpoko, Igwe Muofunanya said they had resolved to vote for the governor due to his numerous achievements and dividends of democracy delivered to the people, noting that Governor Obiano had performed so creditably well that even the blind could see his good works.

The traditional ruler commended Governor Obiano for giving Okpoko community an elected President General and promised to work in harmony with him.

In his own remarks, the President General, Chief Emesinwa, explained that the group had decided to register its solidarity with the present administration and to intimate the governor that Okpoko community is solidly behind him and would vote for him massively in the forthcoming governorship election.

Chief Emesinwa used the opportunity to call on the governor to consider their plea to issue Certificate of Office to their Igwe to enable him facilitate development and mobilisation of support for APGA-led government in the state.

Also speaking, the secretary General of Okpoko Development Union, Comrade Raphael Agu, explained that Governor Obiano’s achievements in Anambra State could not be over-emphasised, including his achievements in education, security and agriculture, amongst others.

Joining the growing list of endorsements, a former Commissioner for Education in the old Anambra State, Chief Chuma Okoye, described Governor Obiano’s approach to governance, as revolutionary.

According to him, the Obiano administration implements a steady development structure that encourages all communities to develop simultaneously.

The former commissioner, who was speaking on ABS programme, “Political Platform” noted that the twenty million naira community choose-your-project-initiative was the first of its kind in the history of Eastern Nigeria, saying that it had helped all communities in the state to feel that they are part of the government.

He noted that Obiano had shown great innovation in all sectors of the state economy, as was evident in its policies, especially in security, education, and infrastructural development.

Chief Okoye also pointed out that the Obiano administration had not only been regular in the payment of workers’ salaries but has also increased their salaries, thereby leading to better retirement emoluments.