Anambra poll: Important leaders endorse Obiano (2)

By James Eze ([email protected])

•Continued from yesterday

“And I was really fascinated by your commissioner for Economic Development (Mark Okoye). Who is he? He is really good for the job and I want to publicly acknowledge him. And I think that a key point that came out in the presentation is really the importance of evidence-based policies. I was so excited when one of your commissioners actually used the word. A lot of times in development economics, people don’t focus on evidence-based policy making. And because that does not happen, so much resource gets wasted in resource-scarce environments. So, I wish you well, especially with your team. The assemblage of the quality of the people that you put together makes a big difference. Intensify the quality of people helping to solve the development problems in Anambra State,” Ezekwesili said.

Ben Akabueze, Presidential Adviser on Planning and Director-General of Budget Office, speaking at the 2015 Zik Prize for Leadership awards in Lagos, “One of the basic parameters of measuring how well a governor is doing in Nigeria today is whether the person is able to pay salaries. And when you are governing a non-oil-producing state without derivation money coming to you and you are able to meet payroll and still get some projects going, I think it’s commendable.”

Cosmas Maduka, CEO of Coscharis Limited and owner of the mechanised rice farm in Anaku, Ayamelum LGA of Anambra State, speaking during the tour of the farm by the Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbe, in November 2016: “When we talk about leadership, it’s about government providing the enabling environment for businesses to thrive. First he came to Anambra State, he took care of criminals and kidnappers. Today, we have Netherlands, Indians, and Australians working in this farm for two years without an issue. They would not have come. That was the first important thing he did. Creating the enabling environment because we don’t have all the expertise to do what we want to do.”

Pete Edochie, Nollywood superstar: “Many people have ruled Anambra State but it was only you that made Awka look like a state capital. We are immensely proud of you. In the history of Anambra State, no governor has ever called on the people and they responded in full as they did tonight. You are the only one who has achieved this degree of respect among our people. I watched the documentary that we were shown this evening with awe when I realised that you had only spent two years in office. In two years, you have covered almost every part of Anambra State. When you have done eight years in office, would there still be some challenges left for your successor to handle? We are standing firmly behind you.”

Charles Odunukwe, speaking on behalf of Ndigbo in Lagos, stated that, “We are wishing you the best. I urge you to continue the good work you are doing in Anambra State and, by extension, Igboland. Creating employment and making each and every one of us to come back home and invest is something we have all been looking forward to and praying to God for and I think God has answered our prayers.”

Governor Obiano also gathered some endorsements and kind comments from other prominent Nigerians who are not from Anambra State but who are impressed with his sterling achievements. They are Idris Ibrahim, the Inspector-General of Police, who said, “For the first time in the history of this country, we have seen a governor who has taken security issues very seriously. Because, as you know, the Constitution says that the security of the people is one of the principal functions of the government. Obiano has taken the lead, you have made this state an example for other states to emulate. This is the first time we have commissioned a Motorbike Brigade for the police. You have brought a lot of innovation to security.”

Labaran Maku, former Minister of Information: “Governor Obiano is one of the most impactful governor’s in the current dispensation. He’s a very serious man and, since his assumption of office, we have seen changes in the direction of governance, we have seen seriousness and focus on the development of infrastructure, we have seen prudence in the management of the resources of Anambra State.

Pat Utomi, famous scholar and public intellectual: “I’m pleased to see the progress that has been made in Anambra. I was lifted up to see the progress in Anambra and the efforts even made to collaborate across the Niger to make that continue to happen. I think this needs to be continued, needs to be strengthened, so that the appropriate levels of investment flow will go in there so that that region, which I like to call the Niger Basin, should become the Rhine Valley of Africa.”

Hajiya Fatima Abdulrahman, national president, All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), said, “He is a Senior Advocate for Teachers. He is an education-friendly governor. He’s a lover of education. He’s one of the governors we have in this country that are after the welfare of teachers. He believes that teachers’ rewards must be on earth and not in heaven. That teachers must enjoy their rewards here on earth and hereafter. That’s why I say that he is a Senior Advocate of the Nigerian teachers.”

•Concluded