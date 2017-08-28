The Sun News
Latest
28th August 2017 - US-based varsity to renew exchange programme with Nigeria
28th August 2017 - Eid-el-Kabir: Osun govt. offers free train ride for indigenes from Lagos
28th August 2017 - Alleged rape: India on edge ahead of guru’s sentencing
28th August 2017 - Police can kill ‘idiots’ who resist arrest, says Duterte
28th August 2017 - Migrant crisis: France hosts talks with African leaders
28th August 2017 - Court rules on alleged Diezani’s N7.6b Monday
28th August 2017 - Kenya bans plastic bags, may fine violators up to $40,000 fines
28th August 2017 - India, China agree to end border stand-off
28th August 2017 - Emir of Gwardu seeks tighter security at nation’s borders
28th August 2017 - China cash curbs to hit European clubs – analysts
Home / Cover / National / Anambra poll: Important leaders endorse Obiano (1)

Anambra poll: Important leaders endorse Obiano (1)

— 28th August 2017

By James Eze ([email protected])

As the Anambra State gubernatorial election draws closer, there are indications that the governor, Chief Willie Obiano, remains the popular choice across the state. Different segments of the society, including opinion leaders and the masses, have at different times given him their endorsement, leaving no one in doubt that the coming election may, in fact, have been decided, if the entire process were to be free and fair.
The fascinating thing about the wide endorsements that Obiano has garnered is that people who admire his style of governance and his stellar performance in the past three years go beyond Anambra State. Here are some of the very important personalities and opinion leaders who believe that Obiano has done tremendously well and should be given a second term.
Emeka Anyaoku, former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth: “There are many leaders who have visions. But there are very few leaders, the world over, and, when I say the world over, I’m sure you know that I have had interaction with many countries around the world. There are very few leaders who have strategic capacity. And there we have in Anambra State, a leader who has strategic capacity. I am always pained that Anambra State, endowed as it is with human resources, people who have attained great heights not just in Nigeria but all over the world, but if I may talk about Nigeria, it was very striking that when Nigeria celebrated its 50th Independence anniversary and the federal government decided to recognise 50 people who were deemed to have made outstanding contributions to the development of the country, that Anambra State had five of the 50. And yet Anambra State, until very recently, didn’t have much to write home about. Until very recently, Anambrarians had 80 per cent of their assets invested outside Anambra State. For me, that’s a very embarrassing situation. But you couldn’t blame them because in Anambra State they didn’t have the grounds for bringing back their investments.  But that is changing and changing very fast under Governor Willie Obiano. He is creating the basis for investment in Anambra State. He is creating the basis for attracting Anambrarians to come home and play some role, and they are feeling very safe. That is something we should broadcast to our people all over the world. I would say jidekwa k’iji! I suspect that when you say to somebody that he should hold on to what he or she is doing, it means that he or she is doing very well. So I say, jidekwa k’iji. And, finally, on behalf of the aging group that I represent here, I want to thank you, Your Excellency, for the excellent work you are doing in our state and indeed when I go to other states you have given me the reason not only to be proud but also to boast.”
Ifeanyi Ubah, PDP gubernatorial aspirant in the coming election, who spoke at the special evening in Lagos on February 19, 2016, where Governor Obiano gave his account of stewardship to Anambra indigenes resident in Lagos, said, “Tonight, we have all seen from the documentary that we watched why Governor Obiano is The Sun Governor of the Year. I contested the gubernatorial seat with him and it was a keen contest. But what we want is the progress of Anambra State. I am not a sycophant. I have seen that Governor Obiano is not a greedy governor. He is a contented man. Contentment is the key word. Let’s move the state forward. We have so many great men in Anambra State. The time has come for all these great people to rally round the governor so that we can build our state. It is time that we all remember that Anambra is our own and a journey of a million miles starts with a step and a step in the right direction is supporting the government to move the state forward. So, Akpokue, I congratulate you for the award you will be given tomorrow. Don’t be afraid. God is with you.  I will support your second term bid.”
Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, speaking in an exclusive interview with Sunrise Magazine: “He has been described as an incidental politician. He’s more of a technocrat. He comes from the private sector with a very strong managerial background. I think he’s brought that to bear. He has come up with a vision for Anambra State, a strategic direction, thinking beyond the four years term is statutory in the country and he’s trying to create an Anambra State that will continue to blossom 50 years from now. I think, if you look at the areas that he’s focused on, attracting investments to Anambra State. You have to create the enabling environment for investments to come. So, he is doing quite a lot in that direction.”
Ben Obi, former Presidential Adviser and PDP stalwart: “He has certainly made a remarkable mark in the governance of the state and some of us believe that he has used his professional expertise to bear in the success that has been recorded in the last two years. You know that we don’t belong to the same party but the fact remains that one can testify to some of the good things that he is doing and I wish him well.”
Oby Ezekwesili, former Minister of Education and co-founder of Transparency International, speaking at a Special Evening in Abuja in July last year, where Obiano gave his account of stewardship, said, “I do want to recognise three points that came out as I watched the presentation. The number one point is the power of integrated thinking when it comes to development. The idea is that nothing can be treated in silos. So, everything that has to do with all the sectors to find a home in certain indicators that are important.

Post Views: 19
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Uche Atuma

2 Comments

  1. Bennie 28th August 2017 at 10:19 am
    Reply

    Who are the important leasers? You call common criminals important leaders, shame on you.

  2. Bennie 28th August 2017 at 10:20 am
    Reply

    Who are the important leaders? You call common criminals important leaders, who are they leading? shame on you people. You call fools important leaders bastards.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

US-based varsity to renew exchange programme with Nigeria

— 28th August 2017

The management of Bowie State University, State of Maryland, U.S., is planning to allow its students visit Nigeria to enrich their learning and character. President of the University, Prof. Aminta Breaux, told the Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria that the institution was renewing its agreement with Ikun-Ekiti, Moba Local Government Area of Ekiti…

  • Eid-el-Kabir: Osun govt. offers free train ride for indigenes from Lagos

    — 28th August 2017

    The Osun State Government says it has concluded plans to provide free train ride for its indigenes from Lagos to Osogbo during the Eid-el- Kabir holiday, Mr Ismaila Jaiyeoba-Alagbada, has said. Commissioner for Industries, Commerce and Co-operatives, Jaiyeoba-Alagbada, made this known in a statement on Monday in Osogbo. He said the gesture was in furtherance…

  • Court rules on alleged Diezani’s N7.6b Monday

    — 28th August 2017

    The Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos will, today ,decide on whether or not to permanently forfeit the N7,646,700,000 allegedly hidden in a bank by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, to the Federal Government. The court had on August 9, 2017, ordered the interim forfeiture of the sum said to have been illegally…

  • Emir of Gwardu seeks tighter security at nation’s borders

    — 28th August 2017

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi Emir of Gwardu, Alhaji Muhammadu illiyasu Bashar, has urged the Federal Government to provide tight security at the border communities within Nigerian territory to prevent illegal entry of foreign Fulani’s and unhealthy cows into the country. Alhaji Bashar is also theChairman of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs in Kebbi State. The Emir…

  • Boko Haram commander confesses

    — 28th August 2017

    •Reveals how killer squad abducted Chibok girls, killed students Auwal Ismaeela, former top Boko Haram Commander who played a major role in the abduction of Chibok girls and killing of youths in Madagali, Borno State, has confessed to several acts of bloodletting on innocent people and destruction of properties across the length and breadth of…

Archive

August 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share