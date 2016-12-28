Anambra Pentecostal church enthrones female archbishop, consecrates 15 bishops

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

History was made recently in Anambra State as a young woman, Archbishop (Dr) Cynthia Josephson was enthroned the new leader and general overseer of the National Holy Ghost Church of Christ International.

The enthronement which aroused jubilation in the state coincided with the 52nd Annual National/International Convention of the church, with over 250 branches within Nigeria and the Diaspora.

It also witnessed the consecration and induction of 15 ministers of the church into the College of Bishops.

The newly consecrated bishops are Dr F.O. Ozoemena, Dr C.I.N. Benson, Dr U.I. Ifejilika, Dr I.N. Anopuechi, Dr S. Chinyereugo, Dr C.E. Godwin, Dr M.N. Albert, Dr G.C. Nwankwo, Dr C. Anyaene, Dr P.C. Aduaka, A.E. Ibekwe, Dr S.C. Okoli, S.C. Okorie, V. C. Orji and S.C. Egbochukwu.

Archbishop Cynthia Josephson by the enthronement took over the leadership of the church from her husband, the founder and Primate, His Grace, Archbishop Prof. Dennis Josephson, who is incapacitated due to health challenges.

Like in the case of Archbishop (Mrs) Idahosa, the new National Holy Ghost Church of Christ International archbishop widely called Mummy General was described by the church as “an amiable woman of many parts and connected to God’s mandate in the ministry to liberate and raise role models mostly among the neglected group of humanity for women and families.”

She was said to have made great impact in pioneering major sensitive affairs of the ministry with her husband, Archbishop Dennis, from the time she got married to him.

There were also testimonies that she has real and divine teaching of God’s word and practical initiatives.

“She is a devoted mother and counselor. She carries this unique grace and anointing that brings weary faith back to life. You cannot encounter her God and remain the same,” the church members said.

At the enthronement which witnessed the presence of many Pentecostal bishops, men and women of God, including Bishop (Dr) John Bosco from Kenya, the auditorium of the church Cathedral/headquarters was filled to the brim as members came from all parts of the country and abroad to be part of the historic event and associate with what they described as another dawn in the life of the church.

Preaching at the special service, the Guest Speaker and General Overseer, Redeemed Gospel Church Worldwide, Archbishop Arthur Kithonga from Kenya, described Nigeria as a frontline nation in Africa and a wonderful country in the world.

He eulogized Nigerian ministers of God, stressing that they have done so well all over the world by moving the gospel round the world and winning souls for God.

Taking his text from Revelation 1:3; Archbishop Kithonga, warned Christians to remember that the end was at hand, saying that now was the time for them to take the gospel more seriously.

“There is only one step now to eternity and if there is a time one should be a good child of God is now,” he said.

Kithonga who is also the chairman, Evangelistic Association of East Africa, lamented that many ministers of the gospel were misusing the pulpit, even as he called for the use of the Bible for the growth of the church, saying that “you need to preach the word and stand by it.”

Commending the founder and Primate of National Holy Ghost Church, His Grace, Archbishop (Prof) Josephson for his insistence in the use of the word of God (Bible) which brought growth to the church, Kithonga charged members of the church to always lift the new archbishop and the bishops up in their prayers.

He charged the bishops to know their role as servants and be truly men of God as well as being courageous as they wait upon the Lord for direction.

Speaking to Oriental News, the new General Overseer, Archbishop Josephson said though she is very young in age, she is carrying a 52-year-old anointing that will put the devil on the run.

Her words: “I feel privileged. I don’t know what I have done to deserve this kind of honour at this age, so I am asking God to see me through, give me power, grace to function well in this office. Our daddy, the founder of this ministry has laid a good example of what Jesus came to do. Gone are the days when women were nothing, but it was a woman, who first evangelized; when Jesus died the men ran away, it was a woman who went there and saw Jesus and went out telling the disciples that Jesus had risen. So our daddy has shown a clear example that women are something and we are inculcating into our members that women are something.

“Moreover, when God wants to use someone, He does not look at height, size, He searches the heart. He does not look at the sex; male or female, it’s not in the picture, anybody he wants to use He uses and when He says I have picked this person, you can’t question Him, if you get angry you can’t beat Him, you can’t dethrone Him, He is still God and will remain God, the only thing for you to do is to comply.

“I believe that with the teaching we’ve been given they will know that God uses even the women in this country to propagate the kingdom and depopulate hell.”

On how she intends to lead the church she said: “Number is prayers, two is evangelizing, number three is asking God for favour, number four is to inculcate into them to live a holy and righteous life that when people see them they will say this one is different. We will organize seminars and teachings that will keep members cautious of the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

Asked how she will manage the church being a young woman, the new archbishop also said: “I will say that I am a little girl considering the level of the position I am today. But may I say that what is in me is a 52 years anointing. My husband is 52 years old in the ministry and the ministry is 52 years old and he impacted power, I am carrying something that is beyond my age and therefore with this power I am going in the might to deliver the oppressed because I know where I am coming from, I know my backbone, I know the father and I know the ministry is not polluted, undiluted word of God, the foundation is clear and solid. Therefore when I am going, I am going because the oil on my head, I know who ordained me and know the anointing I carry and when I speak, demon has no option than to bow, that is it.

“So with this anointing, men and women who want to be God’s children will listen and be lifted up. Financially they will be lifted up, in every spheres of life they will be lifted up in Jesus name, Amen.”

She thank the members of the church for their support, noting that knowing that who called her was faithful, she would not be shaken, but would move in His might to take the church to the next level of spiritual and physical growth.

In his welcome address, the founder of the church, Archbishop Prof. Josephson said that the consecretion and enthronement of his wife as the new general overseer of the church is in fulfillment of heavenly mandate, describing her as an erudite, humble, dedicated and gifted woman with divine wisdom, spiritual force and mantle to lead with others the ministry to the next page in its divine history.

“The 21 Century ministry requires vigour, God’s insight, grace and faith. It calls for a lot of synergy to fulfill God’s purpose and mandate. This is before the complex battles the opposition of Satan. As we release these apostle successors, I have no doubt that they will touch the world with the gospel,” he said.

Evangelist Ndubuisi Isiguzo, an uncle to the archbishop said he was not surprised at the height the Lord has lifted the new archbishop saying, “when she was small, I mean from her childhood she loves the things of the Lord and prays fervently and I have monitored her growth to date and I’m pleased this is happening today and I pray that the Lord who has called her will continue to uphold her.”