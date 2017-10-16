The Sun News
Anambra: Onitsha stands still for Obaze as Ekwueme endorses him

— 16th October 2017

 

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo and Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme Monday urged the people of Anambra State to vote for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Mr. Oseleka Obaze in the November 18 election.

Ekwueme made the call while addressing the crowd at the PDP campaign flag-off at All Saints Cathedral filed Onitsha, saying that the party would take over power in November governorship election in order to continue where it stopped in providing good governance for the state.

He said that the state was PDP state when he founded the party in 1998 where out of 21 local government areas, 19 were PDP while the three senatorial seats were all PDP, ‘until some bad elements divided the party which gave way for Peter Obi to took over in power from another platform and later returned to the fold’.

“I’m calling on all Anambra people to support the winning team of Obaze and my daughter Chidi because they are good candidates. Anambra is home of PDP and we are going to take over what belongs to us come November 18,” he stated.

In his speech, the National Caretaker Committee Chairman of PDP Alhaji Ahmed Markarfi said that the party would unite the country and would secure the future of the country as political party that has wide spread in the country.

He said that the party would provide job to the youths in the country and Anambra State in particular and would provide better standard education.

Markarfi said that the manifesto of Obaze speaks for itself which would be followed strictly to actualize it to the letter, urging Anambra to join in the moving train by voting PDP in forthcoming election.

“I challenge party in South East to ensure that PDP emerged victorious in Anambra State governorship election. The manifesto of Obaze and party are good enough to take Anambra state to the next level and we ready to follow it strictly for full implementation”.

Also in his remarks, the former governor of Anambra State Mr. Peter Obi said that the present administration has not performed well that would make them to return for second term, stressing that it was bad governance that made Obaze to join the race to repair the infrastructure decay in the state.

“I was the person who took Obiano round for campaign where I told you people that if he did not perform well, I will not support him for another tenure and he has failed to perform well and that is why am supporting Obaze to run whom I trust to repair the state and take it to the next level”.

“I left N25 billion in the savings of the state and set aside for important project the sum of N48.626 billion. The present government received N1885 billion and between April 2014 and September 2017 the state received the sum of N109.9 billion from local government allocation. I also left the sum of 156 Dollars etc then ask them what they have done with the money”.

“Ngige stayed in office for 38 months and constructed 199 kilometers of roads. I continued where Ngige stopped in road construction which cut across the state. When I was the governor, of the state I built schools, gave buses and maintained first position in WAEC but today we are seventh position, the state is dirty with dilapidated roads, so Anambra people this government failed us and we should look for a better candidate to deliver us and the person is Obaze” Obi stated.

Obaze while receiving flag from Markarfi, promised to run single tenure of four years if elected to fix the state in the right direction.

He extended his hands of fellowship and partnership to his fellow aspirants begging them to realise that it is time to rally to their common cause and work as a united family.

