Anambra on the march again

So, Nigeria was 57 years old yesterday? It did not quite register because of its self-inflicted paralysis, which did not warrant much celebration under the circumstances. Yesterday too, the Igbo were expected to quit the North but it did not or has not happened yet though one was apprehensive when Kaduna State government suddenly announced it had obtained arrest warrant for the Arewa youths that gave Igbo quit notice; just as tempers were simmering down. What is Kaduna State up to? Well, that is Nigeria for you, land of our birth still manifesting its delinquency in old age.

Anyway, the upcoming gubernatorial election in Anambra State is in front burner. The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has finally confirmed the candidates for the November 18 election, which the now embattled Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, threatened to scuttle, thereby arousing keener interest in the exercise.

All the gladiators have their strengths and weaknesses but it appears it will be three-pronged battle between incumbent governor, Chief Willie Obiano of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Dr. Tony Nwoye of All Peoples Congress, APC, and former secretary to the state government, Mr. Oseloka Obaze of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Going for Obiano is the power of incumbency and his trumpeted achievements in office. He is reputed to have made Anambra safer, increased workers salaries and never owed them as well as his exploits in agriculture and changing the face of the state capital, Awka. It is argued too that being a second term candidate, he will not scuttle the zoning arrangement in the state, as his reelection would complete Anambra North’s eight years in power. However people dismiss much of Obiano’s credentials as hyped, and that his ‘bellicose’ disposition has won him more enemies than friends, citing his mistreatment of former Governor, Peter Obi, who ‘made’ him his successor.

For Obaze, he was secretary to the state government under then Obi administration, reputed to have made landmark achievements in governance. However, Obi is being accused of trying to secure third term in office by proxy through installation of Obaze as governor and to even scores with Obiano. This has not given Obaze much credit in the contest but how he will fare in the elections remains to be seen.

The third leg in the triangular race is Nwoye, the youthful gutsy politician. Nwoye has much grassroots appeal and massive youth support with the backing of the likes of Chief Peter Aniekwe and other well heeled youths, rooting for change. He was a student unionist, who despite the ardous challenge of studying medicine, become the first medical student to ever emerge as national president of National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS. In his hey days, he brought cultism to its knees such that then vice chancellor, Prof Ginigeme Mbanefo, gave him award. Nwoye also became the youngest state chairman of a national party in Nigeria when he emerged PDP chairman in Anambra State in 2006, at the age of 31. He is currently a legislator representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency in the Nigeria House of Representatives.

During the APC primaries on August 27, Nwoye trounced his opponents, including such heavy weights as favoured former governor of the state, Senator Andy Uba, national auditor of the APC, Chief George Moghalu, and amiable business mogul, Dr. Obinna Uzor. Uba challenged Nwoye’s victory, despite coming a distant second with 931 votes to Nwoye’s 2146. However, the NWC confirmed Nwoye’s candidacy thereby giving Nwoye the all clear for the race one more time.

Perhaps, Nwoye would have won the 2013 governorship election but for betrayal by his own political party, which sacrificed its own candidate to appease ex-governor Obi in weird circumstances. His massive endorsement this time around may well indicate that the 43-year old political strategist may have some unfinished business with the destiny of Anambra State.

No wonder then his opponents became paranoid and began circulating fake documents purportedly an agreement Nwoye signed to cede 30% of Anambra State’s Internally Generated Revenue, IGR to Prince Arthur Eze, who is reportedly his godfather.

Even if Eze were to be Nwoye’s godfather, there is nothing wrong with that, as virtually everybody needs a ladder to climb. Obiano needed Obi to be where he is today; so is the same Obi propping Obaze. What is wrong is using falsehood to hoodwink the electorate.

By the way, what is 30% of Ananmbra State’s IGR worth to Prince Eze, a multi-billionaire in dollars whose philanthropy is legendary? I believe that if anything, Eze is fired up by the desire to right the wrongs done Nwoye during the last exercise, especially as Nwoye is a good and credible candidate any day.

Nwoye also hails from the same Anambra North, jostling to complete its eight years in power in accordance with the state’s zoning arrangement. He is young and has proven that he is a man of integrity, right from his student unionism years, when instead of joining cults like his contemporaries, he checkmated the vice at great risk. Even as a medical student, he still had time to participate fully in student activism and yet qualified as a medical doctor without hassles. Does that not say something about his brilliance?

Since he reclaimed his stolen mandate and berthed at the National Assembly, he has given Ndi Anambra a foretaste of what to expect from him as governor. He has moved motions for the betterment of Anambra, including the declaration of Anambra, as oil-producing state and several infrastructural development projects in the state, such as the dredging of Omobala River and rehabilitation of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

The propaganda that if Nwoye wins, he may not serve only one term is not only salacious but also jaded. One term is long enough for any forward-looking governor to write his name in gold. Moreover, Nwoye, a long-standing social crusader, having been preparing for this for long, would definitely hit the ground running, and unlikely upset the apple cart.

The only hitch Nwoye’s smooth sail faces is his party that is yet to catch on well with the Igbo whereas APGA is fronted as Igbo party. Nevertheless, if the APC does its homework well and reassures the people, it is headed for a successful outing. In any case, Nigerians no longer vote parties but candidates and on this score, Nwoye is bankable, especially as PDP is torn within. It could well be a straight battle between Obiano and Nwoye. In any case, People now wonder how come APGA has not spread beyond Anambra State to other Igbo states if truly it were Igbo party as touted.

The Anambra governorship poll next month is not a piece of cake. As the two frontline contenders, Obiano and Nwoye, square up in the ring a second time, Anambra people should shun pettiness and ignore the threat by IPOB; likewise the military siege with their dancing python and turn out in their numbers to elect their governor. Ndi Anambra, this is your life!