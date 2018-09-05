Anambra North: Ex-Anambra dep. gov, Emeka battles Odua for Senatorial ticket— 5th September 2018
Romanus Ugwu, Abuja
The former Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chinedu Emeka, on Tuesday, formally picked the Expression of Interest and Nomination Form on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to battle the incumbent senator, Stella Oduah in the 2019 general elections.
Speaking to newsmen after picking the form at the national secretariat of the party, in Abuja, on Tuesday, he promised to give the Anambra North Senatorial district quality representation at the upper chambers.
The former Commission under former governor Peter Obi, said that with a solid background in the ICT, he will ensure the employment of the youths.
Asked what to expect from him if he emerges winner, he said: “Our Senatorial zone has not had an impactful representation after the days of Dr. Chuba Okadigbo, a very competent legislator with the exception of two or three others like Sen Joy Emordi.
“I am going to the senate to make the difference, to bring in vibrancy and let Nigerians know that Anambra North still exists,” he said.
On his level of preparation to slug it out with the incumbent Sen Stella Odua, who moved from PDP to AGPA, he said: “I don’t want to talk about individuals but issues. I just want to strategize for my election. I rather concern myself with what I have to do for my people.”
“Your record should speak for you when you have been in the office. The fundamental question is why should somebody move from one party to another.
“Our governor, Willie Obiano, you will recall, did very well in APGA, remained in the party and got 21/21 victory.
“People who succeed tend to stay in their party. But, as I said, I don’t want to talk about individuals.
“I have my programme, she has hers and we will present them to our people to make choice,” he promised.
On the most significant thing he will attract to his people as a senator, he said, “The youths are the future of this country, I will embark on youth empowerment. I want the youths to feel the impact of government. I believe that technology and innovation can move Nigeria forward.
“Coming from a background as a computer scientist, I intend to bring policies that will empower the youths to make them self employable and employers of labour so that they can take care of themselves and their family.
“Since government cannot take care of everybody, we need to put up a plan to help the youths,” he promised.
Speaking to the electorate in his Senatorial zone, he said: “I want to give message of hope to my people. I am going to the senate to redeem our mandate, wipe away their tears, provide listening ears so much so that Anambra North will be heard in the senate instead of being diminished to a personal agenda.
“We are the most vibrant people with the largest market in the whole of West Africa and Nigerians need to know about us.
“Obialo has done very well and we are going to export his virtues to Nigeria so that they can know the secret of the Obialo administration.
“We are proponents of that administration and we must take it to Nigerians,” he said.
Anambra North: Ex-Anambra dep. gov, Emeka battles Odua for Senatorial ticket— 5th September 2018
