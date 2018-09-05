– The Sun News
Latest
5th September 2018 - Anambra North: Ex-Anambra dep. gov, Emeka battles Odua for Senatorial ticket
5th September 2018 - Grassroots farmers
5th September 2018 - Wike and his achievements
5th September 2018 - NAFOWA offsets medical bills of stranded nursing mother
5th September 2018 - Chinese loans not debt trap – Buhari
5th September 2018 - All Tiv IDPs in Nasarawa back to their villages – Tiv leaders
5th September 2018 - Facebook rolls out global video service
5th September 2018 - 2019: Ikwerre women, groups declare support for Wike
5th September 2018 - Education body seeks ECOWAS’ cooperation on standard
5th September 2018 - Imo stakeholders urge Araraume, others to quit APC
Home / Elections / National / Anambra North: Ex-Anambra dep. gov, Emeka battles Odua for Senatorial ticket
ANAMBRA

Anambra North: Ex-Anambra dep. gov, Emeka battles Odua for Senatorial ticket

— 5th September 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The former Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chinedu Emeka, on Tuesday, formally picked the Expression of Interest and Nomination Form on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to battle the incumbent senator, Stella Oduah in the 2019 general elections.

Speaking to newsmen after picking the form at the national secretariat of the party, in Abuja, on Tuesday, he promised to give the Anambra North Senatorial district quality representation at the upper chambers.

The former Commission under former governor Peter Obi, said that with a solid background in the ICT, he will ensure the employment of the youths.

READ ALSO: All Tiv IDPs in Nasarawa back to their villages – Tiv leaders

Asked what to expect from him if he emerges winner, he said: “Our Senatorial zone has not had an impactful representation after the days of Dr. Chuba Okadigbo, a very competent legislator with the exception of two or three others like Sen Joy Emordi.

“I am going to the senate to make the difference, to bring in vibrancy and let Nigerians know that Anambra North still exists,” he said.

On his level of preparation to slug it out with the incumbent Sen Stella Odua, who moved from PDP to AGPA, he said: “I don’t want to talk about individuals but issues. I just want to strategize for my election. I rather concern myself with what I have to do for my people.”

“Your record should speak for you when you have been in the office. The fundamental question is why should somebody move from one party to another.

“Our governor, Willie Obiano, you will recall, did very well in APGA, remained in the party and got 21/21 victory.

“People who succeed tend to stay in their party. But, as I said, I don’t want to talk about individuals.

“I have my programme, she has hers and we will present them to our people to make choice,” he promised.

On the most significant thing he will attract to his people as a senator, he said, “The youths are the future of this country, I will embark on youth empowerment. I want the youths to feel the impact of government. I believe that technology and innovation can move Nigeria forward.

“Coming from a background as a computer scientist, I intend to bring policies that will empower the youths to make them self employable and employers of labour so that they can take care of themselves and their family.

“Since government cannot take care of everybody, we need to put up a plan to help the youths,” he promised.

READ ALSO: 2019: Ikwerre women, groups declare support for Wike

Speaking to the electorate in his Senatorial zone, he said: “I want to give message of hope to my people. I am going to the senate to redeem our mandate, wipe away their tears, provide listening ears so much so that Anambra North will be heard in the senate instead of being diminished to a personal agenda.

“We are the most vibrant people with the largest market in the whole of West Africa and Nigerians need to know about us.

“Obialo has done very well and we are going to export his virtues to Nigeria so that they can know the secret of the Obialo administration.

“We are proponents of that administration and we must take it to Nigerians,” he said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ANAMBRA

Anambra North: Ex-Anambra dep. gov, Emeka battles Odua for Senatorial ticket

— 5th September 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The former Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chinedu Emeka, on Tuesday, formally picked the Expression of Interest and Nomination Form on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to battle the incumbent senator, Stella Oduah in the 2019 general elections. Speaking to newsmen after picking the form at the…

  • WIKE ACHIEVEMENTS

    Wike and his achievements

    — 5th September 2018

    Governor Wike wasted no time in stepping into the rotten Trans-Amadi Industrial Area. This was the pride of Rivers State, the garland in the Garden City. Emma Okah Nyesom Ezenwo Wike met an economy that was on halt by the time he took over as governor on May 29, 2015. All he has done since…

  • NAFOWA

    NAFOWA offsets medical bills of stranded nursing mother

    — 5th September 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa  The Nigerian Air force Officers Wives Association (NAFOWA) has settled the medical bills of a 29-year-old woman who is being detained at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) due to her inability to settle medical bills after delivery. The woman, Mrs. Monsurat Ibrahim, whose husband sells meat at the Okaka market, was delivered…

  • CHINESE LOANS

    Chinese loans not debt trap – Buhari

    — 5th September 2018

    “Our country is able to repay loans when due in keeping with our policy of fiscal prudence and sound housekeeping.” Juliana Taiwo- Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has dispelled insinuations about what he called the so-called debt trap by Chinese government on developing countries, insisting that Nigeria would be able to repay the loans. This…

  • NASARAWA

    All Tiv IDPs in Nasarawa back to their villages – Tiv leaders

    — 5th September 2018

    Linus Oota , Lafia The leadership of Tiv Development Association (TIDA), Nasarawa State, have explained that the tireless efforts of Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura in resolving the farmers/herdsmen crisis has yielded fruitful result as all the Tiv displaced farmers have returned back to their villages. Special Adviser to the governor on public works, Engr. Moses…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share