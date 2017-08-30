The Sun News
Home / Politics / Anambra non-indigenes root for Obaze

Anambra non-indigenes root for Obaze

— 30th August 2017

From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Non-Indigenes Support Group, a political pressure organisation, has expressed its support for the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Oseloka Obaze. During a recent meeting of Anambra non-indigenes, in Nnewi, the coordinator of the group, Chief Uzogor Echefu, called for support from members of the group and other voters to support Obaze and ensure that he is elected.

He congratulated Obaze on his emergence as the candidate of the PDP and assured him that the group will ensure work for his victory. He said Obaze’s candidacy presents the best opportunity for the party in the  November 18 election. “When compared to other governorship candidates, we can boldly state that Obaze has the most feasible, nondiscriminatory and progressive plan. His pedigree and antecedents speak for him. He has demonstrated integrity and capacity to govern especially when he served as the ninth Secretary to the Government of Anambra State. His tenure clearly speaks for him and sets him aside as a refined leader. I am very certain that when he is elected, he will turn around positively in Anambra State because his competence is not in doubt” Echefu said.

Post Views: 24
  1. Ebuka Amaechi 30th August 2017 at 7:30 am
    The declared surport for Mr Obaze the Guber Candidate of PDP by the non-indeges resident in the State in forth comn Guber election in Anambra State. Is in line with Participatory Democracy. Priovided the non-indegenes meant well for the citizens of the State. Reaising that their political intersts must not over ride the collective interests & welfare of Ndi-Anambbra State. Which shall amount to strangers cryn more than the stake holders!.

