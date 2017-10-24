Anambra MTUN fumes over alleged collection of union fees by govt. officials

…Sends SOS to Obiano

From: Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The leadership of Motorcyclists Transport Union of Nigeria (MTUN), in Anambra State, has called on Governor Willie Obiano to prevail on some officials of companies that have taken upon themselves to sell union tickets in Idemili North and Dunukofia Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that two companies, Oh Mpah Company and Jonac Industries Ltd, had begun the sale of MTUN union tickets in the locality to the distaste of members of the motorcycle union. The union is therefore calling on Governor Obiano to prevail on the companies to hands off the sale of the tickets.

Chairman of MTUN in the state, Comrade John Onedibe, while raising the distress call, in Onitsha, n Tuesday, noted that MTUN has never been involved itself in the sale of government IGR Tickets for Okada in the state and wondered why a letter to that effect could emanate from the state government.

He made reference to the letter dated 18th September 2017, which gave exclusive rights to Oh Mpah Company and Jonac Standard Industries Ltd, to sell both Okada IGR tickets and union ticket in Idemili North and Dunukofia Local Government Areas of the state.

He said that the leadership of MTUN was saddened that the letter, which he claimed, had caused untold hardships to motorcyclists in the area. He maintained that those that collected the letter had since been causing havoc in the locality, a development he described as ‘an encroachment into the rights and privileges of the union in the state’.

He called on the state governor to call some of its officials to order, whom he said, had used their privileged positions to entrench corruption.

Comrade Onedibe, therefore, called on the state government to revert to the status quo, by instructing the special Adviser on special duties/IGR Dr Florence Amaka Akudo to as well in another government memo direct Oh Mpah Company and Jonac Industries Ltd that has encroached on the sale of MTUN union tickets in Idemili North and Dunukofia local government areas to hands off for peace to reign in the state.

He stressed that Oh Mpah Company and Jonac Industries Ltd, who are government agents, should concentrate on the sale of Okada IGR tickets and not MTUN tickets. He, however, advised the state government to handd over the sale of Okada IGR tickets to MTUN for accountability and transparency.

When contacted, the Special Adviser to the governor on special duties/IGR, Dr. Amaka Akudo, acknowledged writing a letter, but said that the letter was as a result of a meeting she summoned on the September 18, to look into a petition that MTUN have encroached into government IGR. She stressed that government does not have a hand in the collection of union fees.