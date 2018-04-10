The Sun News
Latest
10th April 2018 - Anambra may demote 200 head teachers over alleged sale of workbooks
10th April 2018 - EFCC re-arraigns Dariye’s son over alleged money laundering
10th April 2018 - NSCDC arrests 44 suspected criminals in Plateau
10th April 2018 - FG owes EEDC N4.4b
10th April 2018 - 1,000 unclaimed driver’s licenses in Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara – FRSC
10th April 2018 - NNPC made trading profit of N250 billion – Official
10th April 2018 - World Bank cuts Zambia growth forecasts
10th April 2018 - How to address herder-farmer conflicts, irregular migration — Think-tank
10th April 2018 - Senate didn’t query us over N800m security vote – NIWA
10th April 2018 - Court okays termination of Obba Obiechina’s appointment
Home / National / Anambra may demote 200 head teachers over alleged sale of workbooks

Anambra may demote 200 head teachers over alleged sale of workbooks

— 10th April 2018

NAN

No fewer than 200 primary school head teachers in four local governments of Anambra State may be demoted for allegedly selling workbooks to pupils in the state, according to a government official.

Executive Chairman, Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB), Chief Olisah Nzemeka, made the disclosure when he addressed newsmen on Tuesday in Awka.

Nzemeka said the affected head teachers were in Idemili North, Idemili South, Nnewi South and Njikoka Local Government Areas.

He said that the head teachers currently being investigation, were reported by concerned parents, who alleged that they were being forced to pay for workbook.

According to Nzemeka, such payment had been suspended by the state ministry of education and the board since 2017.

He said the head teachers were collecting as much as N2, 200 per child.

The chairman directed that the head teachers must pay the amount collected into their schools’ accounts for refund to the parents.

He explained that the state was running a free education system, saying that the actions of the head teachers amounted to serious breach of the principles of Universal Basic Education (UBE).

“It is necessary to observe that some local government education areas and head teachers flouted government’s directive in the last academic year.

“This is total flagrant disobedience to government’s directive and will be addressed in line with the Public Service Rule.

“They must pay back all monies collected into their schools’ accounts; failure of which all the affected teachers will be demoted to the classrooms,’’ he said.

According to him, ASUBEB will physically supervise the refund of the money to parents through the Parent-Teacher Association.

“We have over 1, 000 primary schools in the state and the bad eggs about 200; we cannot allow them to rubbish the efforts of government.

“We are a free education state and making parents to pay as much as N2, 200 per child in the name of workbook, just because of the N10 they will get from each book, rubbishes the ideals of free education programme.

“Sale of workbook has been suspended since September 2017 and we are still investigating more cases of abuse of the order by our staff,’’ he said.

Nzemeka said that ASUBEB was enabled by law to punish errant teachers; transfer and rationalise teachers; to ensure equitable distribution among schools in the state.

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Anambra may demote 200 head teachers over alleged sale of workbooks

— 10th April 2018

NAN No fewer than 200 primary school head teachers in four local governments of Anambra State may be demoted for allegedly selling workbooks to pupils in the state, according to a government official. Executive Chairman, Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB), Chief Olisah Nzemeka, made the disclosure when he addressed newsmen on Tuesday in…

  • EFCC re-arraigns Dariye’s son over alleged money laundering

    — 10th April 2018

    NAN The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday, in Abuja, re-arraigned Nanle Dariye, son of former Plateau governor, Sen. Joshua Dariye, on a six-count amended charge of money laundering. The NAN reports that the total sum in question is about N1.5 billion. Dariye who was re-arraigned before Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu at the Federal…

  • NSCDC arrests 44 suspected criminals in Plateau

    — 10th April 2018

    NAN The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Plateau State Command said, on Tuesday, that it had arrested 44 suspects for various crimes in the first quarter of 2018. Command’s ‎Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mrs. Naomi Chishak, said this, in Jos. She stated that the suspects were arrested for offences; ranging from solid mineral…

  • EEDC owes

    FG owes EEDC N4.4b

    — 10th April 2018

    NAN The Management of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has appealed to the Federal Government to settle the N4.4 billion electricity bills of its Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the South-East. Acting Managing Director of the company, Mr Paul Okeke, made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday…

  • 1,000 unclaimed driver’s licenses in Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara – FRSC

    — 10th April 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has frowned at what it called the non-challant the altitude of some motorists toward the collection of drivers’ license they have applied for. FRSC zonal commandant in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states, ACM Abayomi Omiyale, stated this, in Sokoto. Speaking during an advocacy visit…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share