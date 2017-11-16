Anambra: Jonathan, 8 governors campaign for Obaze

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo and Geoffrey Anyanwu, Onitsha

Former President Goodluck Jonathan Thursday said that the only way for Igbo to have a voice in Nigeria and to end marginalization is to return the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Anambra State in next Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Jonathan who led governors of Rivers, Delta, Abia, Ebonyi, Ondo, Taraba, Gombe and Deputy governor of Awka Ibom states as well as former governor of Ogun state Otumba Gbenga Daniel to the grand finale of campaign rally of PDP at All Saints field Onitsha.

He said that the PDP candidate is the contestant to beat in forthcoming election in the state and urged Anambra electorate to vote Mr. Oseleka Obaze and stand firm to defend the democracy in the state.

The former president said Anambra has been PDP state and encouraged enterprise and business to thrive, stressing that the people of Anambra State should not make mistake of voting another party that would mortgage their future.

“PDP is the real party that can lead Anambra to the promise land, founding father of PDP is from Anambra which is Dr. Alex Ekwueme and PDP has more population in the country. PDP will bring development to the state. We will encourage enterprise, Obaze will encourage enterprise in Anambra. You must make mistake on Saturday, vote for Obaze. You need somebody that can have a voice and represent you well when they go Abuja, you need first eleven when you go to Abuja and defend the interest of Anambra state”.

“We need somebody that will protect the interest of Anambra people, somebody to protect the interest of Igbo. We don’t want any situation Igbo will complain of marginalization, it will depend on people you send there and then governors and people we send there. We need somebody that will encourage the enterprise and business that have the connection overseas to attract foreign partners to the state and that person is Obaze” Jonathan stated.

In his remark, the former governor of the state Peter Obi said that Obiano was a mistake and bad market which Anambra should correct in the forthcoming election.

“Obiano is a mistake and bad market we made which must correct by voting Obaze on Saturday election. We should ask him what happened to N75 billion I left in the state account and N192 allocation. Obiano said there is no need of saving money, he sold Anambra State house in Lagos state, let’s vote him out,” Obi stated.

The governors of Rivers Nyseom Wike and Ekiti state Ayo Fayose in their remarks urged the people of the state to vote PDP candidate in order to end hardship and negative change brought to the country by APC led administration.

They said that APC has no other agenda than rigging the election and urged the voters to vote and defend their votes.