Home / National / Anambra: INEC to release over 200,000 new PVCs

Anambra: INEC to release over 200,000 new PVCs

— 10th October 2017

From Magnus Eze, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that over 200,000 voters registered in the on-going Continuous Voters Registration exercise in Anambra state.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Solomon Soyebi, who disclosed this as guest on a breakfast television programme in Abuja, Tuesday, said the enthusiasm displayed by prospective voters indicated that there would be massive turnout in the election.

Soyebi disclosed that the over 200,000 Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) would soon be ready for collection in the state.

About 3million new voters have so far been registered nationwide.

“With this large number of turnout for registration, it’s an indicator that we are going to have a lot of people coming out to vote. So, logistically, we are ready,” he stated.

The National Commissioner further explained other arrangements by the commission thus: “The issue of voting points in Anambra is going to come alive; we are going to be voter friendly; where we have more than 500 voters, the voting points will come alive like polling units. Of course, the electronic transmission of results will go side by side with the manual format. We want to really experiment the e-transmission just for the sake of test running.”

