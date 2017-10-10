The Sun News
Latest
10th October 2017 - Anambra: INEC to release over 200,000 new PVCs
10th October 2017 - JUST NOW: Gen Malu’s body arrives Abuja
10th October 2017 - 2019: Northern PDP leaders meet, insist on presidential slot
10th October 2017 - Anti-corruption: Ajimobi, Olujimi advocate thorough investigation, adherence to code of ethics
10th October 2017 - Oyo Assembly decries incessant attack of armed robbers on students
10th October 2017 - Anambra: INEC to release over 200,000 new PVCs
10th October 2017 - 2019 Presidency: Fayose’s declaration wake up call to northern politicians – Sango
10th October 2017 - Davido’s DJ, Olu, may have died of drug overdose
10th October 2017 - 3m bottles of codeine consumed daily in Kano, Jigawa – Senate
10th October 2017 - Treat Corps members as your children – Zamfara gov.
Home / Politics / Anambra: INEC to release over 200,000 new PVCs

Anambra: INEC to release over 200,000 new PVCs

— 10th October 2017

 

From Magnus Eze, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that over 200,000 voters registered in the on-going Continuous Voters Registration in Anambra State.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Solomon Soyebi, disclosed this as guest on a breakfast television programme in Abuja, Tuesday.

He also said the enthusiasm displayed by prospective voters indicated that there would be massive turnout in the election.

Soyebi said over 200,000 Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) would soon be ready for collection in the state.

About 3million new voters have so far been registered nationwide.

“With this large number of turnout for registration, it’s an indicator that we are going to have a lot of people coming out to vote. So, logistically, we are ready,” he stated.

The National Commissioner further explained other arrangements by the commission thus: “The issue of voting points in Anambra is going to come alive; we are going to be voter friendly; where we have more than 500 voters, the voting points will come alive like polling units. Of course, the electronic transmission of results will go side by side with the manual format. We want to really experiment the e-transmission just for the sake of test running.”

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Anambra: INEC to release over 200,000 new PVCs

— 10th October 2017

  From Magnus Eze, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that over 200,000 voters registered in the on-going Continuous Voters Registration in Anambra State. National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Solomon Soyebi, disclosed this as guest on a breakfast television programme in Abuja, Tuesday. He also said the enthusiasm…

  • JUST NOW: Gen Malu’s body arrives Abuja

    — 10th October 2017

    From Molly Kilete, Abuja The body of late Major-General Victor Malu, who died in a Cairo hospital has arrived Abuja. The body of the deceased Chief of Army Staff,  which arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about few minutes to 1.00pm this afternoon, was received by soldiers of the Guards Brigade, Abuja. Details coming…

  • 2019: Northern PDP leaders meet, insist on presidential slot

    — 10th October 2017

    From Ndubuisi Orji,Abuja Northern leaders of the Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday insisted that their zone must produce the presidential candidate of the party in the 2019 general elections. Northern leaders of the PDP, who spoke at a meeting to harmonise the position of the zone ahead of party’s national convention, were unanimous in their…

  • Anti-corruption: Ajimobi, Olujimi advocate thorough investigation, adherence to code of ethics

    — 10th October 2017

    From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan Governor of Oyo State Abiola Ajimobi and the former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Nigeria, Chief Akin Olujimi have tasked anti-graft agencies on thorough investigation and professional bodies on code of ethics in corruption cases. The duo stated this yesterday during a summit by the Association of Professional Bodies of…

  • Oyo Assembly decries incessant attack of armed robbers on students

    — 10th October 2017

    From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan The Oyo State House of Assembly during Tuesday’s plenary condemned the incessant armed robbery attack on students of Pade School of Science in Akinyele local government area of the state. This motion was moved by Hon. Joshua Oyebamiji from Akinyele 11 state constituency during a matter of urgent public importance. According…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share