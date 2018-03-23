Anambra indigenes in Thailand ready to boost Obiano’s govt

Brown Chimezie

Anambra community in Mekong River, Thailand, has pledged to work with Governor Willie Obiano in order to move the state forward during his second term.

Eze Ndigbo Mekong River, Uzochukwu Jerome Ezeneche and Chairman Anambra state indigenes, Chief Ferdinand Nduka in a joint statement said the community was impressed with Obiano’s achievement during his first term, especially in the area of agriculture, security and road construction.

Therefore, Anambrarians are ready to repatriate their investment home in order to boost the economy of their home state, the statement said.

They want Obiano to visit Thailand to enable him assess the potentials and capability of Anambra community to invest in the state. Ezeneche said the visit would enable the governor to also address some of the problems facing members of the community.

While saying that Anammbra indigenes account for the largest population of Ndigbo in Thailand. Ezeneche said it also means that they constitute the largest number of prisoners in the country.

Ezeneche also commented on the Inspector General of police order that vigilante groups disarm nationwide. He said the call was unnecessary and negates the policy of community policing which has contributed to the reduction of crime in the state.