Anambra guber: We’re ready for Anambra election –INEC
— 9th August 2017
From Geoffrey
Anyanwu, Awka
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said that it has concluded preparations for the conduct the Anambra State governorship election slated to take place on November 18.
Speaking at a stakeholders’ forum on ward levels voters’ registration exercise, held at the Professor Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka, the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Nkwachukwu Orji, assured political parties and voters of a level playing field in the election.
He said: “We are committed to providing a level playing field for all candidates and political parties. I like to state with confidence that we are ready for the election.”
The REC also stated that the Commission registered a total of 79, 700 eligible voters during the first phase of the nationwide Continuous Voter Registration exercise.
He said the number further increased to 2, 042, 548 between July 24 and July 28, 2017, adding that INEC has approved the devolution of the voter’s registration exercise to the ward level in Anambra State to ensure that all eligible voters in the state were registered before the election.
He said, “From Thursday, August 10, to Tuesday, 15, INEC would be at designated centres in all the 326 wards in Anambra state to conduct this important exercise.”
