Home / Politics / Anambra guber: We’re ready for Anambra election –INEC

Anambra guber: We’re ready for Anambra election –INEC

— 9th August 2017

From Geoffrey

Anyanwu, Awka

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said that it has concluded preparations for the conduct the Anambra State governorship election slated to take place on November 18.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ forum on ward levels voters’ registration exercise,  held at the Professor Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka,  the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Nkwachukwu Orji, assured political parties and voters of a level playing field in the election.

He said:  “We are committed to providing a level playing field for all candidates and political parties. I like to state with confidence that we are ready for the election.”

The REC also stated that the Commission registered a total of 79, 700 eligible voters during the first phase of the nationwide Continuous Voter Registration exercise.

He said the number further increased to 2, 042, 548 between July 24  and July 28, 2017, adding that INEC has approved the devolution of the voter’s registration exercise to the ward level in Anambra State to ensure that all eligible voters in the state were registered before the election.

He said, “From Thursday, August 10, to Tuesday, 15, INEC would be at designated centres in all the 326 wards in Anambra state to conduct this important exercise.”

Uche Atuma

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 9th August 2017 at 7:17 am
    Nothing on earth will make an election in the name of Nigeria take place again in the five south east states of Republic Of Biafra. From October 1st 2017, it will be Biafran Interim Government that will be in place with present political office holders till election under Republic Of Biafra. Any who think otherwise should be ready for the battle of BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR. As I already said, Republic Of Biafra is REVOLUTION that is ready to forgive repentant past, and also ready to clean unrepentant past in Biafraland- it happened in Ghana under Jerry Rawlings on which Ghana exist today. And Igbo man or woman that is against the God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states, should vacate Biafraland with poor northern bandits before October 1st 2017. Republic Of Biafra will neither tolerate nor accommodate anyone who who is against Biafra, in Republic Of Biafra. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 9th August 2017 at 8:30 am
    The debate etc. is over. Majority Igbos democratically in a referendum by sit-at-home decided for Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states. Any Igbo man or woman who is against the majority Igbos decision- which is Republic Of Biafra, should vacate Biafraland with poor northern bandits before October 1st 2017. Republic Of Biafra is a REVOLUTION that is non-negotiable, no compromise as far as existence securities and freedom of Igbos under Republic Of BIafra of the five south east states, is concerned. God Is With Us!!!

