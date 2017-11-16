Anambra guber: UPP’ll sack Obiano on Saturday, says Chekwas

From: David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

National Chairman of the United Progressives Part (UPP), Chief Chekwas Okorie said, at the weekend, said he was sure his party would replace Chief Willie Obiano’s All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) government come Saturday.

Okorie also said that his relocation to Anambra State was to ensure that the party coasts home with victory come November 18 in the governorship election to sack the

Chief Okorie said that the UPP had gone round the 21 council areas of the state which he noted gave him the opportunity to discover that there were despondency and anger all over the communities visited “because of bad governance.”

According to him, “It is such an embarrassing thing to see that the APGA I founded, don’t forget I founded that party, could not at any point in time produce a Governor that is sensitive to the yearnings of the people.

“There is no single place we went that there is any evidence of visible governance. We had to pose questions to people visited as to what the Obiano administration had done for them, the answer remained a resounding ‘nothing, absolutely nothing, ” he said.

He noted that not only that Obiano had not done enough but he had done nothing at all. He said if the Governor had not done anything in his first tenure, that the second tenure he is seeking would be a disaster.

“And it is because he had done nothing that makes him resort to perfidious use of late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu’s portrait to campaign. That is what you have seen in every nook and cranny of Anambra State. One begins to wonder whether Ojukwu has resurrected to contest an election. You only discover that someone who has achieved virtually nothing is using the portrait of a great leader for cheap political goal. It won’t work, ” Chief Chekwas submitted.

He said that other ethnic groups never used names of their great leaders in vain.

He assured that the UPP’s victory would be the best thing that would happen to Anambra State and Ndigbo, generally.

Chief Okorie explained that the UPP government in Anambra with Osita Chidoka would revisit the issue of self determination, referendum, unconditional release of prisoners of conscience, devolution of powers, among other things as contained in the party manifesto and resolutions of the 2014 national conference.