Anambra guber: Ubah vows to challenge Obaze’s candidacy in court

— 20th September 2017

•Let’s dialogue, resolve our differences, Obaze  replies

By Ismail

Omipidan  and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

One of the governorship aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),  Mr Ifeanyi Ubah,  has vowed to challenge the emergence of Mr. Oseloka Obaze as the party’s governorship candidates in the November 18, Anambra governorship poll.

Recall that after hearing petitions from Ubah and Dr Alex Obiogbolu, who came second in the governorship primary, the PDP National Caretaker Committee upheld the nomination of Obaze as the party’s gubernatorial candidate in Anambra.

But Ubah said only the court could determine who the authentic governorship candidate of the PDP in the Anambra poll is.

Ubah, who stated this yesterday at a press briefing in Abuja, was the second runner -up in the governorship primary, insisted that the election was fraught with illegality, alleging that the delegates list used in the conduct of the governorship primary was not the authentic list.

“I went to Governor Dave Umahi (chairman of the Anambra PDP Governorship Primary) to allow me to inspect the ballot papers, and delegates list. He refused. It is too bad for our party,” Ubah said.

The governorship hopeful said his decision to go to court was to end impunity in the party, noting that he would not allow anyone to rubbish him.

Ubah contended that “the recently concluded Anambra PDP governorship primary election conducted on August 28th, 2017 was all but a show of shame, as it was marred by obvious irregularities, leaving little to be desired and more questions than answers from the relevant authorities and party officials.

“In the quest for justice, I submitted myself to fight this illegality and injustice for my sake as well as that of anyone who aspires to contest on the party’s platform and I hope that justice will prevail in the end.”

He however expressed optimism that the PDP would win the governorship poll, if it puts its house in order.

Meanwhile, Obaze has called on all aggrieved chieftains of the party, who are still bitter over the outcome of the party primary, to sheath their sword and embrace dialogue in the larger interest of the party.

In a statement he issued yesterday, Obaze said that whatever are the misgivings about the election which produced him, it could best be resolved through dialogue and consultations.

“I acknowledged that some residual challenges remain. Our politics, party and processes are not perfect.  As such, any perceived shortcomings of our electoral processes cannot be ignored.  Once again, I am through this medium reaching out and asking my fellow aspirants who feel aggrieved to engage with me in constructive dialogue.   I believe that prevailing differences can be easily resolved through dialogue and consultations. My message has always been consistent; the PDP umbrella is large enough to accommodate us all. As such, let us set aside our differences and work together to achieve victory for our great party come 18 November, 2017.

“We should consider the ramifications of PDP not wining the forthcoming elections.  We certainly do not wish for Ndi Anambra to spend the next four years of their lives as they have over the past three years. Anambra deserves better and must forge ahead with the much-needed human capital development and good governance, which our people yearn for.”

He also commended the leadership of the party for upholding the result of the electoral panel, which conducted the primary, saying “ I salute the leadership of the party for listening carefully to all expressed concerns and dealing exhaustively with all related petitions before arriving at its findings.  I salute all those involved in the ongoing conciliation efforts. Such due process measures reaffirm the democratic ideals and the vibrancy of the internal workings of our party and the leadership’s commitment to charting a new course.”

Anambra guber: Ubah vows to challenge Obaze’s candidacy in court

— 20th September 2017

•Let's dialogue, resolve our differences, Obaze  replies By Ismail Omipidan  and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja One of the governorship aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),  Mr Ifeanyi Ubah,  has vowed to challenge the emergence of Mr. Oseloka Obaze as the party's governorship candidates in the November 18, Anambra governorship poll. Recall that…

