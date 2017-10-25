The Sun News
Latest
25th October 2017 - Anambra guber: Stop using Ojukwu’s name to deceive voters – APC tells APGA
25th October 2017 - NAF fighter jets destroy more Boko Haram camps in Borno
25th October 2017 - More American doctors arrive Kebbi to provide medicare
25th October 2017 - BREAKING: Jonathan shuns court in Metuh’s trial
25th October 2017 - ISIS territory reduced by 87% in 2-yrs, says US
25th October 2017 - Why I want to succeed Amosun, by Ogun Assembly Speaker
25th October 2017 - Nigeria pledges to stop influx of illicit weapons
25th October 2017 - Nigerian charged in connection with alleged $27m Citibank fraud in Singapore
25th October 2017 - Arrangements for anti-grazing law enforcement concluded – Ortom
25th October 2017 - Nigeria’s GDP records decline in Q3 and Q4 2016
Home / National / Anambra guber: Stop using Ojukwu’s name to deceive voters – APC tells APGA

Anambra guber: Stop using Ojukwu’s name to deceive voters – APC tells APGA

— 25th October 2017

From: David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Running mate to the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate in the November 18 elections in Anambra State, Dozie Ikedife Jnr., has urged politicians using the name of late Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu to deceive the people to top the act “because Anambra people have demystified the antics of the APGA government’s propaganda. They should allow late Ikemba Nnewi’s soul to rest in peace.”

He also called on the electorate to avoid sentiments in their voting behaviour during the election coming up in a matter of weeks ahead.

Ikedife Jnr. made the call in Nnewi, Anambra State, on Wednesday, in an interactive session with journalists in Nnewi on how prepared his party was for the election, vowing to remove the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)-led government in the state which he described as a disaster.

Ikedife Jnr. claimed hat over 90 percent of Governor Willie Obiano’s achievements were on bill boards, pages of newspapers and electronic media, with nothing concrete to show for them. He noted that Governor Obiano had achieved nothing in concrete terms.

He said that the bill boards dotted all over Anambra State with the picture of late Odumegwu Ojukwu and the inscriptions ‘nke a bu nke anyi (this is our own) is the biggest deceit of the season. He queried how a party which presence could not be felt beyond the River Niger or other boundaries of Anambra should be ideal for the Igbo or claimed to be for the interest of the Anambra people and Ndigbo, generally, adding that the Igbo should reconnect to the center for maximum benefits of democracy.

Ikedife Jnr. said nobody should commend Governor Obiano for prompt payment of workers’ salaries and pensions. He said that rather people should ask the governor what he had done with the billions of naira that came to Anambra State as federal allocations and the 21 local councils of the state, not to talk of heavy taxation on the people of the state in the name of Internally Generated Revenue IGR).”

His words, “The APC is coming with a passion to relieve our people from economic and political bondage. Agreed that taxation is a major source of government revenue but we will ensure a pocket friendly tax regime in our drive for Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and make it open and transparent to all Anambra people,” he said.

He said the APC was poised and fully loaded to bring effective change in governance in Anambra State to cater for every segment of the population of the state irrespective of the zone anyone belongs to.

He told the journalists that the primary health care services in the state would be revitalised and affordable with free primary health care for senior citizens and children below five years to reduce infant mortality rate.

He said the party would reorganise the state secondary health care with emphasis on refurbishing and restructuring of the State’s General Hospitals. He also said that same attention would be given to tertiary health care delivery with the target to adequately fund the State Teaching Hospital in Amaku, among other innovations.

Post Views: 10
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Anambra guber: Stop using Ojukwu’s name to deceive voters – APC tells APGA

— 25th October 2017

From: David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi Running mate to the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate in the November 18 elections in Anambra State, Dozie Ikedife Jnr., has urged politicians using the name of late Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu to deceive the people to top the act “because Anambra people have demystified the antics of the APGA…

  • NAF fighter jets destroy more Boko Haram camps in Borno

    — 25th October 2017

    From: Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Air Force said two of its fighter jets, engaged in the counter-insurgency war in the north east, have destroyed some hideouts and operational headquarters of the Boko Haram terrorists group in Borno State. The camps destroyed by the fighter planes according to the NAF, were located at Garin Maloma,…

  • More American doctors arrive Kebbi to provide medicare

    — 25th October 2017

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi Another set of medical doctors from United State of America have arrived in Kebbi State to render free medical services to people of the state. The state government had been collaborating with doctors from the North American country to provide free medicare for the sick in the state. While flagging off…

  • BREAKING: Jonathan shuns court in Metuh’s trial

    — 25th October 2017

    Former President Goodluck Jonathan, on Wednesday, was conspicuously absent from the Federal High Court in Lagos, where he had been summoned by Justice Okon Abang as a witness in the case involving a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh. The Federal High Court had earlier ordered President Goodluck…

  • Why I want to succeed Amosun, by Ogun Assembly Speaker

    — 25th October 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Suraj Adekunbi, has disclosed that he is only interested in succeeding the incumbent governor, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun, in 2019, in order to consolidate and sustain the infrastructural development of the state. Adekunbi said he believed so much in the ‘Mission to Rebuild’…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share