Anambra guber : Stop claiming FG, Obi’s projects, Nwoye campaign tells Obiano

By Chinelo Obogo and Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Tony Nwoye Campaign Organisation has accused Governor Willie Obiano’s administration of appropriating projects carried out by his predecessor and claiming that they were done by him.

Nwoye’s campaign spokesman, Nonso Madu, in a statement, alleged that the Obiano administration has also laid claim to some projects carried out by the Federal Government because it had nothing to show.

“With no tangible projects to show to the people after four years, the Willie Obiano administration has resorted to make-belief to deceive the people. He has made a mockery of governance by changing the signposts of projects completed by previous administrations, a fact manifested by the recent effort of his agents to change the sign of Ndiowu Town Road constructed by a previous administration as that done by his government.

“Obiano can change the sign posts, but Anambrarians know he met the roads already completed when he was sworn in four years ago. Even more, he cannot change our minds concerning the failure of his government. Another form of deceit is when the Obiano government castigates the Federal Government but will want to dress beneficiaries of Federal Government projects in his campaign clothes.

“We want to tell him if he does not know, that to dress up beneficiaries of the APC Federal Government Youth Empowerment Programme (N-Power) in APGA campaign tee-shirts, making them believe that N-Power is his administration’s project is deceitful.

“Changing the clothes of the beneficiaries will not change the hearts of beneficiaries. Our people are not deceived. This deceit follows the government’s previous propaganda schemes of claiming credit for exportation of food items that were never produced in the state,”Madu said.

In a related development, Nwoye has pledged to work tirelessly to better the lives of the people of the state if elected.

Speaking when he took his campaign to Awka, the state capital, Nwoye assured that he would remain resolute to serve effectively and efficiently to justify the trust reposed in him by the people of the state. He told the crowd that he would deliver good governance for the collective good of all Anamberians and enjoined them to identify with his progressive agenda for the state’s development.

The APC candidate said if elected his administration would work on a tripod of security, infrastructural development and job creation. Aware that a safer Anambra would attract more investments from local and foreign investors, Nwoye promised to improve in the first quarter of his stepping into office, security with investment in sector that would pave way for free flow of investors within and outside the State.

Nwoye further said that with the investment he would make in security equipment crime rate would reduce in the state to the bearest minimum.

We’ll resist any rigging attempt, says UPP

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The United Progressive Party (UPP) has vowed to resist attempt by some political players to manipulate the system to favour some people.

The party said it would amount to injustice for its candidate, Osita Chidoka, to transverse the state in search of peoples’ confidence and vote, and someone will manipulate the system in his or her favour.

The UPP National Chairman, Chekwas Okorie, in a statement yesterday appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to live up to its responsibilities, particularly in providing level playing field for all participants.

It asked the Commission to also fulfil its pledge to political stakeholders in Nigeria especially political parties that it shall be fully involved in voter education.

He said UPP’s fear was as a result of recent speculations that some players in the game have concluded plans plans to manipulate and rig the election.

Okorie said the party is afraid that the high number of political parties participating the election might confuse voters, thus advising INEC to publish specimen ballot papers so that political parties will know where their parties are located on the ballot sheet.

He said that transparency and equal opportunity to all will encourage voters to confidently participate in the process of electing their leader.

He advised INEC to employ the services of competent officials alongside upgraded card readers for all the 6,200 polling units in the state. They also suggested a standby card readers in the event of any breakdown during the exercise.

The party insisted on open counting and announcement of result at the polling unit, and the capturing of the result of the votes with the card reader and the immediate transmission of same to the central server at the state capital, Awka.

Why I signed social contract with voters –Ezeemo

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The candidate of the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA), Mr. Godwin Ezeemo has said that he signed the social contract with the people of the state to hold him accountable for every promise he made in his manifesto, if elected into office.

While flagging off his campaign last weekend, Ezeemo presented his manifesto called SHAPEEE: Security, Health, Agriculture, Power, Education, Empowerment and Environment, saying that he had come to assist the youths and give them hope. He had said: “I didn’t come to make money, I didn’t come to steal, I came here because our people are suffering. I left overseas where I lived comfortably and come back here living amongst you in the village for a purpose not to come to steal as usual. When I hear and see the way our young men die on the road in the Sahara desert where they try to cross on foot to Europe, it hurts me.

“You have the power, it belongs to you. If you give it to us, we will use it rightly to provide social security and social justice for all of us. I shall put an end to multiple taxation and illegal revenue collection within my first three months in office. I shall run a prudent and transparent government that will audit and publish Anambra State government accounts annually.

“I shall partner with other states to lobby for the opening and maximum utilisation of the Onistha Inland Port and other ports in South-South Nigeria. I shall make water run again, not only in our homes, but in markets and schools. I shall focus on Security, Health, Agriculture, Power, and Education from my first day in office.”