Anambra guber: South East leaders back Nwoye

— 6th September 2017

Some South-East leaders, on Wednesday, threw their weight behind the candidate of the All ProgressivesCongress (APC) in the Anambra State gubernatorial election scheduled for November this year, Dr.Tony Nwoye.

The leaders also defended the policies of President Muhammadu Buhari, praising him for turning the gloom and despondency that engulfed the country in 2015 into a vibrant hope.

They also commended the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun for holding the ruling party together.

 “Chief John Odigie-Oyegun is intellectually sound, results-driven and humble. He is an asset to the country’s democratic process” the leaders said.

Rising from a meeting in Awka, the leaders commended President Buhari for advancing the interests of the Nigerian people through the processes of governance.

Reading from a prepared text on behalf of the leaders, Chairman of South-East Unity and Advancement Forum (SEUAF), Chief Maxwell Okoye said the leaders praised Buhari for pursuing policies aimed at improving the livelihood of the people and repositioning Nigeria for good.

The leaders who looked at the outcome of government efforts in dealing with challenges inherited said when APC assumed power in 2015, the country was engulfed in an atmosphere of gloom and despondency.

“The economy was in complete shambles. Today, the economy is on the upward curve signifying the commencement of an era of sustained economic growth. The reforms have produced encouraging results” the leaders said.

Pushing for a second term for Buhari, the leaders commended the ruling party for articulating a clear, compelling and attainable vision for the people, restoring harmony and confidence in a nation that was badly fractured as a result of bad leadership and the activities of terrorists and religious extremists.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is healthy. He has restored the sheen of the presidency”.

The leaders also praised Oyegun for leading the ruling party with adeptness, advancing ideas on how to tackle various challenges facing Nigeria, supporting the fight against corruption and impunity and increasing the electoral support and popularity of the party in the country.

“APC is a model of transparency and accountability. It does not have a policy of use and abandon. There is no split in the National Working Committee. Oyegun is promoting peace, creating space for the young and managing issues in the party well” the leaders said.

  They urged those nursing presidential ambition in APC to put Nigeria ahead of their personal ambitions.

The leaders also extolled the leadership qualities and proven records of service of APC gubernatorial candidate in Anambra State, Dr. Tony Nwoye, urging the good people of the state to reject Chief Willie Obiano , Mr. Oseloka Obaze , Mr. Godwin Ezeemo , Chief Osita Chidoka , Mrs. Oby Okafor, Mr. Henry Ikechukwu Onuorah and others in the November governorship election.

“The APC primary in Anambra State was credible and transparent” the leaders said.

They commended the national leadership of the party for allowing the delegates to choose the party’s flag-bearer without interference.

“What is at stake in Anambra is to support the right person who will bring about overall development in the state. Tony Nwoye will chart the right course and provide a clear focus for where the people and the state want to be and how to get there. The Anambra State APC primary was conducted in a free, fair and transparent fashion. It was not rigged. Nwoyewon the hearts of the delegates. APC will win the November 18governorship election” the leaders said.

They also urged Andy Uba, George Moghalu, Chukwuma Paul, Madu Nonso,  Nwibe Bart, Nwike Patrick, Obidigbo Chike, Okonwko D, Onunkwo Johnbosco, Uchegbu Adaobi, and Uzoh Obinna to work with the stakeholders in the interest of the party.

Post Views: 13
1 Comment

  1. Mike 6th September 2017 at 9:39 am
    Reply

    SUN, pls do not misguide our people by this fake news of South East leaders support for Nwoye’s Anambra state gubernatorial ambition. You would have stated the so called leaders of South East. But when does the southeast leader determine governorship candidate of States in the southeast? Maxwell Okoye is not a known southeast leader in the first place. Even the original APC supports in the southeast are swindling. Anambra stakeholders and leaders are in support of Willy Obiano.

Latest

Paris Club refund: 68% of states heed FG’s advice – Survey

— 6th September 2017

Many states governments across the federation, have utilised the second tranche of the Paris Club refund they received to clear the arrears of their serving and retired workers’ entitlements. However, in most states where the arrears of salaries, pensions and gratuities have been paid, some civil servants and retirees, especially those in the council areas,…

  • My son not dead, he’s hale, hearty – Okorocha

    — 6th September 2017

    Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has said his first son, Mr Ahamefula Okorocha, is alive, strong and healthy, contrary to rumours on the social media of his death in London. Okorocha who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo, said those behind the false report of the death of his son were…

  • 4 bank officials arrested over robbery attack on bullion van in Delta

    — 6th September 2017

    From Paul Osuyi, Asaba FOUR officials of an Asaba branch of a new generation bank have been arrested in connection with alleged armed robbery attack on a bullion van stocked with N25 million. The van was conveying the N25 million from a branch of the bank in Agbor to Asaba, Delta State when the hoodlums…

  • NAHCON advocates global discussion on hajj quota

    — 6th September 2017

    The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has advocated global discussion on hajj quota to ensure effective utilisation of facilities in Muna and Arafat. The Executive Chairman, NAHCON, Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammad, made the call during the 2017 post Arafat meeting with stakeholders in Makkah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Muhammad said the call became necessary…

  • Police arrest 3 men with human heads, hands in Osun

    — 6th September 2017

    The  Police Command in Osun on Tuesday said it arrested three male suspects, with two human heads and hands in the state. The Commissioner of Police, Mr Fimihan Adeoye, told newsmen in Osogbo that the suspects were arrested on Aug. 29 during a police stop and search operation. “On August 29 at about 1;02 p.m,…

