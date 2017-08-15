The Sun News
Lotto advert
Latest
15th August 2017 - South-East Governors’ Forum gets secretariat
15th August 2017 - More executives resign from Trump council
15th August 2017 - Flooding kills over 160 across South Asia
15th August 2017 - Iran may quit nuclear deal in ‘hours’ if…
15th August 2017 - Guam governor backs Trump’s tough stance against North Korea
15th August 2017 - N’ Korean leader suspends plans to attack on US for now
15th August 2017 - Group stages toilet dance to mark International Youths Day
15th August 2017 - NANS urges FG to intervene in ASUU strike
15th August 2017 - Power generation hits 6800mw – Fashola
15th August 2017 - Flood sacks two Kogi communities
Home / Politics / Anambra guber: Shun Illegalities, INEC warns voters

Anambra guber: Shun Illegalities, INEC warns voters

— 15th August 2017

From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has charged all eligible voters in Anambra State to shun all forms of illegalities and unethical behaviour that will jeopardize the credibility of the forthcoming governorship election.

The INEC National Commissioner for South East Zone, Prof. Okechukwu Ibeanu, made the call at the end of his supervisory and evaluation tour of Anambra State on Monday in Awka. He said that the ongoing continuous voter registration in the 326 wards was to afford every eligible voter an opportunity to obtain the Permanent Voters Card.

He also stated that anybody without the voters’ card has no business getting near the polling centres on Election Day and warned that   anybody who acts contrary would be making his way to jail.

He said: “I had to personally come here to ensure that the registration exercise at the ward level is being carried out as specified by the commission, because we do not want to create any gap that would hinder the success of the election’’.

Ibeanu explained that the commission moved the registration exercise from local government areas to ward registration which according to him started on August 10 to August 15 to ensure that no vacuum was created.

He said INEC will publish the voters register from   August 15 to 20 in all registration centres for voters to cross check their names for the final compilation of the voters register.

Ibeanu said he visited a number of registration centres in four local governments with concentration in Onitsha and environs due to the strategic nature of the city and was impressed that there was a large turnout of people in the areas visited. He appealed to eligible voters yet to get their permanent voter cards to do so.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Ebuka Amaechi 15th August 2017 at 9:30 am
    Reply

    It’s not enough for the authorities of INEC to advise the electorates in forth Comining Anambra State Guber election or other elections to avoid malpractices.The onus is on INEC to put necessary deterrent measures against INEC staffs to shawn bribery, aiding & abeting impunity by do or die politicians. Who conived with INEC staffs to rig elections in Naija. Because without the active conivance of INEC staffs it will very impossible for the corrupt officials to abet riging & other crimial acts by the self centered Polticians. While the Nigerian electorates must shawn receiving bribe during elections,be vigilant to check & report to the relevant authorities malpractices by the INEC,security agancies & others involved in conduct of elections in the Country.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

South-East Governors’ Forum gets secretariat

— 15th August 2017

The South- East Governor’s Forum, on Monday, in Enugu State, inaugurated its secretariat and unveiled the Director-General, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, and other directors. Speaking at the event,  Ebonyi State Governor and Chairman of the Forum, Dave Umahi, said that the secretariat would coordinate activities of the Forum. Umahi commended the Department for International Development for…

  • Guam governor backs Trump’s tough stance against North Korea

    — 15th August 2017

    Guam’s leader said yesterday that “sometimes a bully can only be stopped with a punch in the nose”, in a spirited defence of US President Donald Trump’s rhetoric against North Korea which has the island in its crosshairs. While Mr Trump’s critics accuse him of inflaming tensions with Pyongyang, Guam Governor Eddie Calvo said he…

  • Group stages toilet dance to mark International Youths Day

    — 15th August 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi As part of activities to mark this year’s International Youths Day, a toilet dance concert has been staged to thrill some communities in Benue State vicinities against open defecation. The event, aimed to mobilise  youths for action against open defecation in Nigeria, the “ToiletDance” concert was organised by the Rural Sanitation…

  • NANS urges FG to intervene in ASUU strike

    — 15th August 2017

    The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on the Federal Government to look into the plight of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to avert the indefinite strike. National President, NANS, Mr. Chinonso Obasi,  made the call in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday. “It is with deep…

  • Power generation hits 6800mw – Fashola

    — 15th August 2017

    From: Desmond Mgboh, Kano The Minister of Power,  Works and Housing, Mr.  Babatunde Fashola (SAN), on Monday, in Kano  State, disclosed that Nigeria’s power generation capacity as at August 10  stood at  6683 megawatts. Speaking at the 18th Power Sector and Stakeholders Meeting in the state, he indicated that similarly the nation’s available transmission capacity had peaked to 6700 megawatts. The…

Archive

August 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share