Anambra guber: Seadogs counsels youths against violence

Anambra guber: Seadogs counsels youths against violence

— 23rd October 2017

From: Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka
The National Association of Nigerian Seadogs (NAS), Anambra State Chapter, on Monday, called on Nigerian youths, especially those in the state, to be more politically responsible by rejecting to be tools of violence in the hands of the political class.
NAS made the call during the Citizens Summit held by the Honduras Deck in Awka with the theme, “Electioneering, Hate Speech, Thuggery and Youth in Building a Better Anambra State.”
In a keynote address, Dr Chike Okoye of English Department, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, lamented that the youths have become social media tigers pandering lies and propaganda instead of setting agenda for the next political dispensation in Anambra state.
He stressed that if youths failed to assume a more responsible role during electioneering, they would suffer more if bad leaders emerged hence the need for them be politically responsible.
Okoye further charged the youth to use information channels such as social media to mobilize and galvanize themselves for the purpose of putting leaders to task and not hate speech, thuggery and negative electioneering.
He said, “Youth organisations must progressively become involved in sensitization and awareness creation about the evils of negative electioneering, hate speech and thuggery. The youth are undoubtedly, the greatest denizens on social media, they should, therefore, discourage hate speeches and its accoutrements on social media.
“The youth must become involved in the political process but not as partisan parties, the youth must become agents of change and the change desired must come from them. Youths must resist all forms of exploitation by individuals and groups for in this, they take away their voice as well as rights.
“The time is opportune for them to become direct participants in formulating government policies and to do this, youth organizations must create synergies among themselves, looking beyond parochial or selfish interests.
“For this to work well, a change in character and value is required among the youth; they must purge themselves of all qualities inimical to national development. Although, part of the problems are externally induced, nevertheless, in the area of politics, the youth require to become more visible and active.
“Nigerian youth have been the worse off in the aftermaths of the negative electioneering and bad leadership which get enthroned afterwards.”
Another speaker and National Secretary of NAS, Prof Alex Asigbo of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University noted that the issue of negative politicking and social media thuggery was assuming a dangerous trend that needed to be addressed.
He said there was needed for youths to be more discerning and avoid politicians preying on their emotions and using them for selfish reasons.
Asigbo said that the Seadogs were worried with what was happening ahead of the Anambra election and want the youth to take charge of their future by not selling their consciences for money and lacking the moral ground to hold their leaders responsible.
He said, “Social media warriors should stop, we should rather discuss the manifestoes of these politicians and how they intend to achieve them because the campaigns so far lack issues. These politicians don’t insult each other, they don’t post those things on social media, so why the youth, the electorates should become more discerning.”

