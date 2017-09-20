The Sun News
Home / Politics / Anambra guber: PRP’ll address income inequality -Mbah

Anambra guber: PRP’ll address income inequality -Mbah

— 20th September 2017

From David  Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) candidate for the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State, Dr Stephen Obiora Mbah has warned against the danger in deploying soldiers to handle security issues that would have been handled by the police and other security agencies.

Dr Mbah was reacting to the recent Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) face off with the army in Awka on his arrival from Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters, Abuja to submit his Form EC 4B (ii) in full preparation for the governorship contest.

He said the army could only wade into security matters where the police could not contain the situation. He described as unfortunate the number of casualties recorded as the aftermath of the IPOB and military clash.

He noted that it was against the democratic norms and ethics to freely use the army on the civilian population even in a war situation. He called for the withdrawal of the military exercise code named Operation Python Dance II from the South East.

Dr Mbah reiterated the preparedness of PRP to take over the reign of government in Anambra State.

He noted that the Anambra people would have done justice to their electoral mandate, if given to a virgin politician that had sincerity of purpose under a political platform that knew no corruption with a blend of capitalist and socialist ideologies.

 

Anambra guber: AD candidate reels out 9-point agenda

From Fred Itua, Abuja

The candidate of Alliance for Democracy (AD) in the November gubernatorial election in Anambra State, Mrs. Udoka Obiji Gabriel, has reeled out her 9-point agenda.

Mrs. Gabriel who is the only female candidate in the forthcoming election, emerged as the standard bearer of her party after a keenly contested primary.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja yesterday, the AD candidate listed law and order, institution of governance, commerce and Industry, free education at all levels, free healthcare, erosion control, mass housing, information and technology, as well as youth and sports development, as her 9-point agenda.

She said with God on her side, she would uplift the development of Anambra State by ensuring that various sectors are tackled headlong.

“Civil servants welfare must be a priority and retirees will be well taken care of. Women, widows and needy empowerment should not be left out. Informed by the fact that I am not a professional politician, there will not be any form of grandstanding of any sort.

“I will approach governance from the point of view of management and by God’s grace; I will build strong institutions, structures and initiate programmes and projects with the support of Ndi Anambra to achieve enviable records and goals.

“Internally-generated revenue would be increased without increasing tax, but utilising other economic mechanism using my international contact,” she said.

 

Anambra guber: PPA candidate unveils manifesto

From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Progressive People’s Alliance gubernatorial candidate in Anambra State, Mr. Godwin Ezeemo, yesterday unveiled his manifesto for a better Anambra State if elected as governor come, November 18, 2017.

Appreciating the need for fiscal federalism, an enabling environment and vision to drive sustainable growth in a post oil economy, Ezeemo articulated his blueprint in the acronym; SHAPE, which he noted, covers his innovation in Security, Health, Agriculture, Power/Policy and Education.

On security, Ezeemo said his administration would among other things, invest more in engaging the youths in meaningful economic activities as well as strengthening community policing and a 24-hour monitoring with the aid of the internet and camera across the state.

health, Ezeemo said his team would partner with the private sector to improve healthcare and services, with a view to developing first class healthcare facilities in the state, so as to promote medical tourism in favour of Anambra State.

The PPA gubernatorial candidate, who owns a large scale vegetable and animal farm, said he would encourage his fellow private investors, to invest in Agriculture so as to make Anambra State a food sufficient state as well as partner with higher institutions to develop agricultural research centres.

  On power and policy making,  Ezeemo promised local power generation from the numerous water bodies, gas and oil reserves, wind, solar and biomass technology.


