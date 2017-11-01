The Sun News
Latest
1st November 2017 - Anambra guber: PRP laments ‘wasteful spending’ by other parties
1st November 2017 - Court dismisses Diezani’s application for trial in Nigeria
1st November 2017 - Gombe APC stalwart urges Buhari to appoint credible persons into NEDC
1st November 2017 - Ibom Specialist Hospital: Akwa Ibom govt. reviews MoU with Consultant
1st November 2017 - Anambra guber: Obi, Obiano should stop washing dirty linen in public – Okeke
1st November 2017 - Fayose can give Nigerians the leadership we deserves – CAN
1st November 2017 - OCP launches mobile school lab in Kaduna
1st November 2017 - Nasarawa NSCDC commandant, Bashir Lawan Kano is dead
1st November 2017 - Buhari launches 2018 armed forces emblem
1st November 2017 - Confusion as senators call for creation of more Devt. Commissions
Home / National / Anambra guber: PRP laments ‘wasteful spending’ by other parties

Anambra guber: PRP laments ‘wasteful spending’ by other parties

— 1st November 2017

 

From: David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) candidate for the November 18 Anambra State governorship election, Dr. Stephen Obiorah Mbah, has said that his edge over other candidates is that he has uses his hard-earned money for the election with no sponsor or godfather that he would be accountable to if he wins.

Mbah spoke, on Wednesday, in Nnewi, when he visited some prominent men and elders at Ekwusigo, Nnewi North and Nnewi South Local Government Areas of the state including the monarch of Nnewi community, Igwe Kenneth O. Orizu III, Chief Ejiamatu Igbokwe and former Chairman of Police Service Commission, Chief Simon Okeke.

He said that the political parties spending heavily to win the gubernatorial election did not mean well for Anambra people as they were bound to recoup all their election expenditures before, if ever, they could begin to work for the state.

He noted that this extravagant spending to win election had been responsible for non-performance of past and present administrations in the state. Mbah said as someone who had lived in America for 22 years and studied their system very well, he would do away with wasteful spending beginning from his campaign style up to when his party would take over leadership of the State.

He also said as a servant of the people of Anambra, he might even be coming to office from his present home, saying that he would not engage in ostentatious living while people he governed were struggling to survive.

He explained that it would amount to a breach of social contract and nonchalance par excellence for a governor not to feel the pulse of the people he governed. He said he was coming to serve not to enrich himself.

” While should I live in luxury while some families could not afford three square meals and people wallow in abject poverty. My government would be people oriented and since nobody sponsored me to become a governor I will not be accountable to anybody except the people of Anambra State who gave me the mandate. Just give me four years I will transform this State to look like America where I lived for many years. What I will do in Anambra would attract other States from the federation to copy from Anambra State,” Dr. Mbah promised.

Addressing Dr. Mbah and his entourage, Chief Igbokwe, who was a former member of Zikist Movement said that Mbah deserved unflinching support since he is still a virgin politician who had not been contaminated with corruption. He noted that the election would not be one of rice and beans “but we are starting a revolution in the State.”

Chief Igbokwe described the mega political parties contesting the gubernatorial election as hawks who had once again come up with their hollow promises only to renege after getting the people’s mandate. He said that would not happen again, adding that the Anambra people were now politically conscious to decipher the antics of the crafty politicians. He called for maximum support for Dr Mbah who he said had come out with good intentions to govern the State and right the wrongs.

At the palace of Igwe Orizu III, Dr. Mbah was blessed by the monarch who simply prayed for God’s will to be done just as all the members of Igwe’s cabinets concurred.

Post Views: 11
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Anambra guber: PRP laments ‘wasteful spending’ by other parties

— 1st November 2017

  From: David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) candidate for the November 18 Anambra State governorship election, Dr. Stephen Obiorah Mbah, has said that his edge over other candidates is that he has uses his hard-earned money for the election with no sponsor or godfather that he would be accountable to if he…

  • Court dismisses Diezani’s application for trial in Nigeria

    — 1st November 2017

    …I won’t be used to frustrate UK trial, says Judge From: Lukman Olabiyi Hope of embattled former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke to be brought to Nigeria to face trial was, on Wednesday, dashed by the Federal High Court, Lagos. The court dismissed her application seeking to be joined as a defendant in…

  • Gombe APC stalwart urges Buhari to appoint credible persons into NEDC

    — 1st November 2017

    From: Ali Abare , Gombe. A front line politician and 2019 guber aspirant in Gombe State, Alhaji Abubakar Mua’zu, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint only people of proven integrity to manage the North East Development Commission (NEDC). Mua’zu gave the advice, on Wednesday, in a chat with newsmen. He applauded the president…

  • Ibom Specialist Hospital: Akwa Ibom govt. reviews MoU with Consultant

    — 1st November 2017

    Indications have emerged that services at the Ibom Specialist Hospital Uyo, may resume as the state government commences the review of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) sealed with the Consulting Firm, Cardiocare Medical Services Limited. Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State gave the indication while briefing Government House correspondents on the circumstances that led to…

  • Anambra guber: Obi, Obiano should stop washing dirty linen in public – Okeke

    — 1st November 2017

    From: David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi A former Chairman of Police Service Commission, Chief Simon Okeke, has told former Governor Peter Obi of Anambra State and his successor, Willie Obiano, to settle their differences out of public domain instead of ‘washing their dirty linen in the public’. Chief Okeke reasoned that since former Governor Obi claimed that…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share