Anambra guber: PRP laments ‘wasteful spending’ by other parties

From: David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) candidate for the November 18 Anambra State governorship election, Dr. Stephen Obiorah Mbah, has said that his edge over other candidates is that he has uses his hard-earned money for the election with no sponsor or godfather that he would be accountable to if he wins.

Mbah spoke, on Wednesday, in Nnewi, when he visited some prominent men and elders at Ekwusigo, Nnewi North and Nnewi South Local Government Areas of the state including the monarch of Nnewi community, Igwe Kenneth O. Orizu III, Chief Ejiamatu Igbokwe and former Chairman of Police Service Commission, Chief Simon Okeke.

He said that the political parties spending heavily to win the gubernatorial election did not mean well for Anambra people as they were bound to recoup all their election expenditures before, if ever, they could begin to work for the state.

He noted that this extravagant spending to win election had been responsible for non-performance of past and present administrations in the state. Mbah said as someone who had lived in America for 22 years and studied their system very well, he would do away with wasteful spending beginning from his campaign style up to when his party would take over leadership of the State.

He also said as a servant of the people of Anambra, he might even be coming to office from his present home, saying that he would not engage in ostentatious living while people he governed were struggling to survive.

He explained that it would amount to a breach of social contract and nonchalance par excellence for a governor not to feel the pulse of the people he governed. He said he was coming to serve not to enrich himself.

” While should I live in luxury while some families could not afford three square meals and people wallow in abject poverty. My government would be people oriented and since nobody sponsored me to become a governor I will not be accountable to anybody except the people of Anambra State who gave me the mandate. Just give me four years I will transform this State to look like America where I lived for many years. What I will do in Anambra would attract other States from the federation to copy from Anambra State,” Dr. Mbah promised.

Addressing Dr. Mbah and his entourage, Chief Igbokwe, who was a former member of Zikist Movement said that Mbah deserved unflinching support since he is still a virgin politician who had not been contaminated with corruption. He noted that the election would not be one of rice and beans “but we are starting a revolution in the State.”

Chief Igbokwe described the mega political parties contesting the gubernatorial election as hawks who had once again come up with their hollow promises only to renege after getting the people’s mandate. He said that would not happen again, adding that the Anambra people were now politically conscious to decipher the antics of the crafty politicians. He called for maximum support for Dr Mbah who he said had come out with good intentions to govern the State and right the wrongs.

At the palace of Igwe Orizu III, Dr. Mbah was blessed by the monarch who simply prayed for God’s will to be done just as all the members of Igwe’s cabinets concurred.