Anambra guber: PRP candidate rubbishes zoning formula

— 24th October 2017

From: David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) candidate for the November 18 Anambra State governorship election, Dr. Stephen Obiora Mbah, has called for abandonment of the zoning formula which, he said, gives Anambra North senatorial zone an edge over other zones in the upcoming election.

Mbah said the zoning was unconstitutional as it did not pass through the Anambra State House of Assembly to give it legal backing. He described it as ‘a winner-take-all formula which could not stand the test of time’.

He was of the opinion that the best approach was to have a zoning formula that would allow rotation of four years tenure for each zone in the governorship seat of the state. He said the only condition that would allow a governor to go for a second tenure, to make up for eight years in office, would be when the governor had glaringly done well in his first tenure. Dr. Mbah said this had to start in the coming gubernatorial election.

The PRP candidate also believes that idea of sharing formula in Anambra State should be 40 percent for Anambra Central. Out of the 40 percent, 10 percent would go to Awka capital territory while the rest of the two zones of Anambra North and Anambra South should each have 30 percent.

He said that development would be according to the comparative advantage of each zone. According to Mbah, “development of Nnewi, for instance, would be focused on industries as an industrial hub of the State and then trading, promotion of commercial activities in Onitsha and agricultural development for the Anambra North.

“My administration would ensure that these zones are developed simultaneously with equal attention and not to be lopsided. What we have been experiencing in the governorship of Anambra State is a situation where the governor would always mind his own zone to the detriment of others. That must stop. My leadership of the State would be for all Anambra people including non indigenes. And that is what it should be in a democratic setting. Let Anambra people give me four years to govern the State and the difference will be clear,” he submitted.

