All is getting set for the gubernatorial election of Anambra State that holds tomorrow

In Awka, the state capital, there are events at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as workers commenced sorting and distribution of electoral materials to the local government areas.

At our last check a moment ago, voluntary workers including National Youth Service operatives were busy checking the lists to ensure things were in order for their duty tomorrow

The state is also creeping with security operatives as all remain calm after the expiry of campaigns last midnight

Updates later