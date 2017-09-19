Anambra guber poll’ll be tough, but….. – Lawmaker

From: David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The lawmaker representing Nnewi North Local Government Area in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Amala Anazodo, has said that the November 18 governorship election would not be a walk in the park for any of the candidates.

Hon. Anazodo, who was spoke with journalists during the inauguration of campaign committee for re-election of Governor Willie Obiano, said he expected the poll to be tough, saying no candidate for the poll was a push-over.

He, however, believed that at the end of the day, Governor Obiano would defeat other candidates because he had since proved his worth in the state.

The lawmaker asserted that the incumbent governor had an edge over other candidates to govern the state because his landmark achievements in office in the first tenure would speak for him while other candidates will only be telling the people what they can do.

Acording to him, “Governor Obiano has done so very well in every sector, the people of the state can now sleep with their two eyes closed because of the comprehensive security network he has put in place. There is also a massive infrastructural development of the state under his watch.

“He has given education a priority attention and the state workers are paid as at when due, in fact they get their salaries before the 25th of every month in line with his welfarist approach to governance.

The lawmaker pointed out that Anambra State governor achieved this remarkable feat when some of his colleagues in other states were owing their workers’ accumulated salary arrears.

Anazodo also remarked that the reward of hardwork world over was to give more work to such individuals noting that the same rule is expected to be applicable to Anambra state incumbent governor.

On the allegation that the Anambra South senatorial zone had not got a fair deal from Chief Obiano, the lawmaker said that such claims could only emanate from people who chose to turn a blind eye to the positive transformation the incumbent has occasioned in the state.

He continued, “I don’t think we should worry ourselves about that unfounded claims, come to Nnewi, you will see the roads, one thing I want you to realise is that if a person has decided to oppose you, no matter what you do, it will be insignificant to such person even if you killed an elephant, he will claim that you have just killed a small rat,” he reasoned.