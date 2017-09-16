The Sun News
Anambra guber poll: PDP Appeal Panel upholds Obaze’s candidature

— 16th September 2017

The National Caretaker Committee (NCC), Peoples Democratic People (PDP), has upheld the Primary Election that produced Mr Oseloka Obaze as the party’s flag bearer for the Anambra governorship election scheduled for Nov. 18.

The PDP Head of Publicity Division, Chinwe Nnorom, disclosed this in a statement issued on behalf of the Caretaker Appeal Panel, on Saturday in Abuja.

Nnorom said the committee upheld Oseloka’s candidacy having critically examined all the petitions validly filed before it.

She said appeals for the Aug. 28, governorship primaries were heard on Sept. 12, at the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja, by the Panel chaired by its National Chairman, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi.

“To this end, the Leadership enjoins all party members and supporters in Anambra, especially the aspirants, to put the issues regarding the Primary Election before, during and after behind them.

“We should work together as one indivisible family ahead of the Nov. 18 governorship election,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that some of the aspirants on the primary election day staged a protest at the venue of the party’s primaries in Anambra over alleged unwillingness of the party to listen to their complaints.

Some of the aspirants were Chairman, Capital Oil, Ifeanyi Uba, Sen. Stella Oduah, former Minister of Aviation, Mr John Emeka and a member of the House of Representatives, Lynda Ikpeazu.

Oduah, who withdrew from the primary election cited imposition of candidates on the party for her action.(NAN)

