Anambra guber: PDP screens Ifeanyi Uba, Obiogbolu, Ikpeazu, others

Anambra guber: PDP screens Ifeanyi Uba, Obiogbolu, Ikpeazu, others

— 11th August 2017

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday screened former Minister of Aviation, Senator Stella Oduah, Chairman of Capital Oil, Patrick Ifeanyi Uba and five other aspirants seeking to win the the party’s ticket in the forthcoming governorship election.

The other aspirants screened were member of the House of Representatives,  Hon. Lynda Ikpeazu,  Dr. Alex Obiogbolu,  former Secretary to the Anambra State Government ( SSG), Oseloka Obaze, former Minister of State for Transport,  Prince John Emeka and Akolisa Ufodike.

However, not a few were surprised to see Uba at the screening exercise, especially as there were reports that he had defected to the All Progressives Congress ( APC) after the 2015 general election.

The Capital Oil boss had surreptitiously obtained the PDP Expression of Interest/ Nomination form as “Patrick Ubah”.

Efforts to speak with the governorship hopeful, who was guarded by about 6 bodyguards, was  unsuccessful as he was pushed into a waiting Range Rover Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) parked at the premises of the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja .

Speaking with journalists after his screening,  Obaze said he would accept whatever decision the party arrives at regarding who will be the  governorship candidate.

When asked if he would support the emergence of any of the aspirants as a consensus candidate,  the former SSG said he would, “hoping that if I am the person that emerge,  others will support me. “

Speaking earlier,  the chairman of the Screening Committee and former Minister of Police Affairs, Adamu Maina urged all the aspirants to close ranks after the primary election.

He said: “Winning Anambra will be to the glory of all of us because the entire  PDP will be losers if the party loses the Anambra governorship poll. Each one of us has everything to lose if we lose Anambra State”.

Latest

How urbanisation increases climate risks

— 11th August 2017

By Maduka Nweke, [email protected]   08034207864 Populationexplosion in cities and towns from rural areas has continued to dwarf government’s efforts in provision of critical infrastructure. Some studies trace urbanisation to the industrial revolution era, when workers moved towards manufacturing hubs in cities for jobs in factories as agricultural jobs became less lucrative and commonplace. Today,…

  • Why land grabbing’ll not stop in cities –Jimoh

    — 11th August 2017

    By Maduka Nweke  Olumuyiwa Wahab Jimoh, is a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Apapa Constituency II.  He is one of the most vibrant members of the Assembly going by his contributions to debates and issues on the floor of the chamber. He is also one of the youngest among the 40-member…

  • Beware of fake estate agents

    — 11th August 2017

    Stories by Maduka Nweke Some real estate agents are real criminals. The fact that landlords do not want an interface with the tenants always lure them to the use of agents. Some agents are there to scheme how to take the property away from the landlord while others will tell the land lord a price…

  • Wood as building material

    — 11th August 2017

    For the long-term durability of historical wooden buildings, constructors and users who deal with this subject have to know wood properties exactly. Wood is an organic, hygroscopic and anisotropic material. Its thermal, acoustic, electrical, mechanical, aesthetic, working, etc. properties are very suitable to use it is possible to build a comfortable house using only wooden…

  • DMBs to support SMEs with N26bn

    — 11th August 2017

    From Uche Usim, Abuja Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), yesterday announced the setting up of a projects review committee to oversee the disbursement of N26 billion equity funds for the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) . Members of SMEs Projects Review  Committee include the Managing Directors  of GTB, Zenith, First Bank, UBA, Access Bank, FCMB, Unity…

