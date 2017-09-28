The Sun News
Anambra guber: PDP alleges plan to create division in its fold

Anambra guber: PDP alleges plan to create division in its fold

— 28th September 2017

 


From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja
Anambra State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that there are plans by some of its dissatisfied members to instigate crisis within its fold, so as to scuttle its chances in November 18, governorship election in the state.
In a statement issued by secretary of its caretaker committee, Iyom Josephine Anenih, the Anambra PDP said the plot to create division in the party is championed by those who believe that they must always call the shots in the state.
The party said the emergence of Mr Oseloka Obaze as the PDP governorship candidate was a shock to many, “especially those who believed that PDP will always throw its wrong leg forward.”
It added that Obaze’s choice as gubernatorial standard bearer is an indication that the Anambra has reinvented itself and poised to win the governorship contest.
“These subterranean moves, as we have learnt, are being championed by some disgruntled persons who believe that Anambra state must be at their beck and call. They are bent on creating parallel bodies that will stand as a counter to the constituted Caretaker Committee of the party in Anambra state and further, seek a partnership with opponents of the PDP to scuttle our brightest chance ever.
“PDP in Anambra state remains one and united under the leadership of the Caretaker Committee led by Prof. ABC Nwosu, duly recognised by the National Caretaker leadership, chaired by Sen. Ahmed Makarfi. Any other body laying claims, or which will lay claims, to leadership of the party in the state, can only be deceitful, childish, fraudulent and negatively set up against the general interest of the great people of Anambra state,” the Anambra PDP stated.
It added that : “We, however, restate our commitment to the ideals which Oseloka Obaze, our quintessential candidate live for and represent. We support his candidature more so now that his name has long been approved by the National Caretaker Committee of our great party and also accepted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as candidate of PDP in Anambra state.
“We urge Obaze’s supporters, friends, associates and also, members and supporters of our great party, PDP, to be on their guards and watch because as the Holy Books say ‘the enemy is wandering like a roaring lion looking for whom to devour’. Don’t be its victim, we beg of you.”

