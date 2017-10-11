Anambra guber: Ozubulu community roots for Nwoye

From: David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Hundreds of All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters, on Wednesday, gathered at Ozubulu in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State with a firm resolve that the party would take over the state come November 18.

The APC supporters mobilised and took the resolution at the instance of Chief Kingsley Nzomiwu Obuikwu, Tochukwu Ofoegbu and other stakeholders at Ozubulu Ward Three, who embarked on sensitisation mission at the rural community.

One of the special guests at the event was deputy director, election matters of Tony Nwoye campaign organisation, Mr. Jude Onyeka, who declared that Anambra State would only enjoy the dividends of democracy from the center when the APC government took over in the state.

Onyeka also said that anybody, who understood the dynamics of politics, should know that the best for any state was to get connected to a party in control at the centre, and do away with political parties like the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) which presence was only felt in one state.

He said with the APGA, Anambra State has been choked up as far as national politics was concerned.

He defined the candidacy of Tony Nwoye as a good thing that had happened to the State based on the fact that, according to him, Nwoye is a grassroots man, vibrant, a dogged fighter for the rights of the people. He gave an instance of Dr Nwoye’s leadership as the President of National Association of Nigerian Students Union which endeared him to many youths in Nigeria. He said that Nwoye’s popularity stood him out.

Chief Obuikwu while addressing the supporters told them that since the bane of the Nigerian society is corruption, supporting the APC whose leader and President of this country, Muhammadu Buhari is a highly disciplined person becomes of essence.

He said the APGA’s propaganda, nke a bu nke anyi (this is our own) with late Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu’s picture stood as a deceit and should not be taken serious by Anambra people.

“When I see bill boards here and there bearing the slogan, nke a bu nke anyi I laugh because I know it is a deceit. They are only after their pockets. After governor Peter Obi, it is no longer ours but their. Ours will begin to come when Nwoye is elected governor of Anambra State who will now begin to go to Abuja to bring what is really ours from Abuja,” Obuikwu submitted.

Some other party bigwigs at the event were Chief Okoye Kevin, Jude Obidiugwu, Edward Okoye, Chief Mrs Nnenna Umazi, among others.