Anambra guber: Oduah, Ikpeazu, Ubah join governorship race

Anambra guber: Oduah, Ikpeazu, Ubah join governorship race

— 9th August 2017

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A member of the National Assembly representing Anambra North Senatorial District Senator Stella Oduah and Hon. Lynda Ikpeazu representing Onitsha North and Onitsha South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives have joined the govrnorship race.

A document obtained from the office of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP)  national publicity secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye yesterday listed both women among those who obtained the party’s Expression of Interest / Nomination form.

The document also listed Dr. Patrick Ubah, Akolisa as two other governorship aspirants who quietly obtained the PDP nomination. Party sources said Oduah collected the nomination form by proxy on Friday last week,  while Ikpeazu and Ubah obtained the form on Monday.

Others who have obtained the form are Dr. Alex Obiogolu, former Secretary to State Government (SSG) Mr.  Oseloka  Obaze and former Minister of State for Transport,  Prince John Okechukwu Emeka .

1 Comment

  Ebuka Amaechi 10th August 2017 at 6:34 am
    Reply

    The joining of Senator Oduah,Hon Linda Ikpeazu,Dr Uba & other PDP members ahead of the Anambra State Guber election.Is devine fingers of God at work for Gov Willie Obiana led APGA Govt of the State. To continue with the good jobs the State Govt is doing for Ndi-Anambra State. The develop- ment affirms the wise say that God drives flies for the Cow without Tail !

