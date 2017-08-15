Anambra guber: Obiano only governorship aspirant in APGA –Oye
— 15th August 2017
From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Geoffrey Anyanwu and
Aloysius Attah, Awka
The factional national chairman of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Chief Victor Oye, has said that Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State is the only governorship aspirant in the party that has purchased his nomination form.
Oye who disclosed this yesterday also confirmed that the party’s primary will take place today and that Obiano was the only aspirant that will stand for the primaries based on the party’s constitution.
He said: “Today’s primary will take place at the Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials from Abuja have arrived in the state to supervise and monitor the primary election”.
Oye also said that 969 delegates across the 326 wards would participate in the primary, while 150 statutory delegates comprising the governor, his deputy, speaker and members of state Assembly as well as chairmen and secretaries of the party in 21 council areas in the state bring the total of delegates for the primary to 1,119.
“The congress started on August 1, with the sale of forms. We printed 10, 000 forms which were exhausted within three days and that shows the enthusiasm among our members to work for the party. The sale of forms ended on the August 5 and then on August 7, the secreting committee held its meeting. The list of successful aspirants were submitted to the national ward congress panel to conduct the election and the election was held in August 9 while the results were ready on August 11, the results were rectified the results wards with three-man delegates from each ward to NWC where we got 969 delegates from 326 wards” he stated.
