The Sun News
Latest
22nd September 2017 - Anambra guber: Obiano hasn’t achieved much -Obi
22nd September 2017 -  Anambra guber: Anambra’s low debt profile shows Obiano’s competence -APGA chieftain
22nd September 2017 - Lagos restricts movement on Ikorodu Road
22nd September 2017 - Falana hails CJN over special courts for corruption cases
22nd September 2017 - Varsity workers suspend strike after deal with government
22nd September 2017 - Ethnic clashes: Arewa, Oodua, Ohanaeze, Ijaw youths meet in Abuja
22nd September 2017 - M.I’s rebuff doesn’t bother me; he remains my idol –Kead, rapper
22nd September 2017 - Majek flies high at 30 years on stage concert
22nd September 2017 - Baby girl for MC Senator
22nd September 2017 - O’JEZ plans mega concert for Independence Day
Home / Politics / Anambra guber: Obiano hasn’t achieved much -Obi

Anambra guber: Obiano hasn’t achieved much -Obi

— 22nd September 2017

From David  Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has said that the incumbent governor, Mr. Willie Obiano, had nothing to show for the mandate he was given by the people of the state.

 Obi made this statement during an interactive session with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders in Nnewi North Local Government Area (LGA) where he said that most of the projects in the LGA had remained the way he left them since he left office.

Obi who made it clear that he was not interested in contesting for any elective position, urged PDP members to support the governorship candidate of the party, Obaze Oseloka in all the 326 wards in the 21 LGAs of the state.

He said that he has no selfish interest in putting anyone into office but added that he resolved to fight bad governance anywhere no matter who was involved. He also put it on record that he had no personal issue with Obiano and that the most important thing that the state needs is to have a governor who would deepen his achievements in office by developing all the sectors of state. He insisted that Obiano had nothing on ground to justify a second tenure, which Obi described as a tenure that could be a ‘grab and go’ for the governor.

Reacting to a question on why voters should trust his choice of candidate after he alleged that the incumbent had failed, Obi said that Obiano has not for once agreed that he helped him in any way. He reassured the PDP faithful that there will be better days ahead for them if they support Obaze who he said is a seasoned diplomat.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Anambra guber: Obiano hasn’t achieved much -Obi

— 22nd September 2017

From David  Onwuchekwa, Nnewi Former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has said that the incumbent governor, Mr. Willie Obiano, had nothing to show for the mandate he was given by the people of the state.  Obi made this statement during an interactive session with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders in Nnewi North Local…

  •  Anambra guber: Anambra’s low debt profile shows Obiano’s competence -APGA chieftain

    — 22nd September 2017

    By Peter Anosike The Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Uchenna Okogbuo, has described the recent debt profile released by the Debt Management Office (DMO) which showed that Anambra State was the least indebted state in the country as an indication that Governor Willie Obiano has the capacity for  financial…

  • Lagos restricts movement on Ikorodu Road

    — 22nd September 2017

    Lagos State Government has said that there would be partial restriction of movement on Ikorodu Road, to enable it replace dilapidated and disused steel pedestrian bridge at Fadeyi Bus Stop, with a new footbridge. In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Olujimi Hotonu, the government said that in…

  • Falana hails CJN over special courts for corruption cases

    — 22nd September 2017

    By Emma Njoku Rights activist, Femi Falana, has applauded the Chief Justice of the Federation (CJN), Justice Wlater Onnoghen, for issuing a directive to all heads of courts across the country to create special courts for the exclusive trial of corruption cases. Falana, in a statement he personally signed yesterday, said the CJN deserved commendation…

  • Varsity workers suspend strike after deal with government

    — 22nd September 2017

    From Magnus Eze and Uju James, Abuja The Federal Government yesterday struck a deal with non-teaching staff of universities which led to the suspension of their two weeks nationwide strike. With the truce between the two parties, after eight hours of keen negotiations which ended early hours of yesterday, the leadership of the striking unions…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share