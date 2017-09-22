Anambra guber: Obiano hasn’t achieved much -Obi

From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has said that the incumbent governor, Mr. Willie Obiano, had nothing to show for the mandate he was given by the people of the state.

Obi made this statement during an interactive session with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders in Nnewi North Local Government Area (LGA) where he said that most of the projects in the LGA had remained the way he left them since he left office.

Obi who made it clear that he was not interested in contesting for any elective position, urged PDP members to support the governorship candidate of the party, Obaze Oseloka in all the 326 wards in the 21 LGAs of the state.

He said that he has no selfish interest in putting anyone into office but added that he resolved to fight bad governance anywhere no matter who was involved. He also put it on record that he had no personal issue with Obiano and that the most important thing that the state needs is to have a governor who would deepen his achievements in office by developing all the sectors of state. He insisted that Obiano had nothing on ground to justify a second tenure, which Obi described as a tenure that could be a ‘grab and go’ for the governor.

Reacting to a question on why voters should trust his choice of candidate after he alleged that the incumbent had failed, Obi said that Obiano has not for once agreed that he helped him in any way. He reassured the PDP faithful that there will be better days ahead for them if they support Obaze who he said is a seasoned diplomat.