Anambra guber : Nwoye emerges APC candidate 

•Beats Uba, Moghalu, Nwibe, others

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, Alloy Attah and Jeff Amechi Agbodo,

Onitsha

The member representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency in House of Representatives, Tony Nwoye, yesterday pulled a surprise when he beat 11 others to emerge the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming governorship election.

Nwoye who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the 2013 governorship election in the state, beat other top contenders including the member representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Andy Uba, the national auditor of the party, George Moghalu and Bart Nwibe.

Nwoye got 2146 out of the 4333 votes cast, while Uba came a distant second with 931 votes.

Moghalu polled 525 votes, followed by Nwibe with 414 votes, Paul Chukwuma got 110 votes, JohnBosco Onunkwo 85 and Dr. Chike Obidigbo who had earlier announced his withdrawal vie a letter to the national chairman of the party dated August 24, 2017 received 22 votes.

Others, Madu Nonso polled 21 votes, Patrick Nwike 20, Dr. Obinna Uzor 17, Donatus Okonkwo 10 and Uchegbu Kate Adaobi one vote.

The primary election which started very late on Saturday with accreditation commencing around 12.20 pm came to a conclusion with the declaration of the final result by the Chairman of the election committee and Governor of Borno state, Alhaji Kashim Shettima at 4.20 pm yesterday.

Delegates had to defy the rain that started midway into voting in the night to file out and were drenched as they were determined to vote for the aspirants of their choice.

At a stage in the night, some aspirants became restless when their agents informed them of certain moves by their opponents to lure the delegates to their side and that kept some of them awake all night, while some took a little nap and continued the vigil.

While declaring the result of the election, Governor Shettima said the primary was a very tedious one but was the easiest because of the commitment of the committee to do the right thing and not compromise.

He commended the party leadership in the state and the national team from Borno, Kano and other states, and paid tribute to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies for providing adequate security for the exercise.

Shettima also commended the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige who he described as a man of honour and a true democrat. He said, “APC is a work in progress and posterity would judge this committee fairly because they came with the cleanest of heart and noble intentions”.

He said that his committee deliberately avoided including the Governor of the state, Chief Willie Obiano, in the election, hence giving the room to provide a level playing ground for the aspirants.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after being declared winner of the election, Nwoye said all glory should be returned to God as it is a victory not only for the party, but for everyone..

He extended a hand of fellowship to his opponents and called on all members of the party to work hard and go all out to mobilise voters so that APC would emerge victorious at the polls.

When contacted for his reaction, one of the aspirants, Chief Moughalu said, “I have no reaction for now.”

An agent of one of the aspirants that lost in the election, when asked to comment on the outcome said, “What is there to react to again? The election was very transparent to the best of my knowledge.”