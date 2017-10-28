Anambra guber: Nwankwo, 2,000 PDP members defect to APGA

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Barely 21 days to the Anambra State governorship election, chances of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) received a big boost, as the member representing Orumba North and South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ben Nwankwo, defected with about 2,000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling party.

This came 24 hours after a faction of the PDP led by Prince Kenneth Emeakayi announced the party’s decision to adopt the APGA candidate, Chief Willie Obiano, as its candidate, describing the party’s candidate, Mr. Oseloka Obaze as a non registered member of the PDP.

Speaking at the APGA governorship campaign rally at Orumba South, held at St Augustine’s Primary School field Umunze and attended by many illustrious sons and daughters of Old Aguata Union (OAU), including former governor of the state, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife; former CBN Governor, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo; wife of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu and APGA governorship candidate in Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, Nwankwo said his entire constituency had decided to ensure the reelection of Obiano due to his good work.

The lawmaker who was called up by the Director General of the Obiano reelection campaign organisation, Chief Victor Umeh to address the people said: “I am a serving member of the House of Representatives, I have been elected four times, three times under PDP, no person is with such a record, but that is not why we are here, we are here for me to deliver to the governor the message from Orumba people because I am the legitimacy of Orumba North and South. What they have said is, how can we leave a governor who is giving us access to Orumba riverine? How can we abandon a governor who from Amansea is bulldozing road into Orumba? How can we abandon a governor who is doing Ogbunka roads? How can we abandon a governor, who is enriching the rural masses? How can we leave you, our governor, if we leave you who are going to do it for us?

“What I have come here to do is to tell you (Obiano) is that you rightly deserve another four years. Those contesting with you are not in the same class with you. My boss and mentor who is here, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife would be disappointed with me if I join you for nothing.

“I have come with approximately 2,000 PDP members in Orumba North and South to join APGA and endorse the willingly Working Willie for second term.

APGA members in Orumba North and South, I am only begging you, I have only come to add value, I have not come to destroy. Don t be afraid of me, I will not be afraid of you, watch my back, I am gonna watch your back”

In his remark, Ezeife, commended Nwankwo for making a wise decision to join the only political party that, he said, has the interest of the masses at heart just as he charged the people to massively vote for APGA. Others who spoke included Prof. Soludo, Dr. Otti, Chief Victor Umeh, Ambassador Ojukwu who said the only Igbo party “which is ours is APGA, the Igbos should grab it and jealously keep it for ourselves,”