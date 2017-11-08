Anambra guber : Nov 18 election will not divide us -Okeke

From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Anambra State Deputy governor, Dr. Nkem Okeke has called on politicians and their supporters in his (Okeke) community not to disrupt the ongoing development process in the area, saying that the election should not be used as a tool of division in the community.

He said this on Tuesday in a meeting with Ofu Obi Youth Forum in Enugwu-Ukwu community, his hometown.

According to him, any vote from Enugwu-Ukwu voter to another political party was like disrupting the ongoing development process in the town, saying that elections would always come and go with its stories of winners and good losers but in brotherhood they shall remain for life.

“Election had never brought disunity in this community and it will not happen in my time, we are brothers, let’s watch each other’s back” he said

He said if his kinsmen from Enugwu-Ukwu community support him by voting his party, APGA in their re-election bid, posterity would hold him accountable if he fails to keep his own pact with the people.

Okeke said that the level of infrastructural development in the community was amazing when compared to what was on ground since the creation of the state. He said the community has no better time than now to appreciate his efforts in attracting the much he had done in a little space of time in office.

The deputy governor said the present government has added much value to all facets of human endeavour, including security, youth empowerment, and mechanized agriculture, among others.

A stakeholder in the community, Chief Arthur Nwandu who corroborated Okeke’s claims, concerning the dividends of democracy in the community urged voters in Enugwu-Ukwu home and abroad, to come and support the movement of development ongoing in the town.

Nwandu said that Obiano’s administration has a human face and as such need to be supported for him to complete his developmental programmes for the state.

ASRA endorses PPA candidate, Ezeemo

From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Members of the Anambra State Raffle Association, ASRA has endorsed Godwin Chukwunaenye Ezeemo as their choice candidate, promising to vote for his party, Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA), come November 18, 2017.

The group while making their position public yesterday in Onitsha during their 2017 National Convention also issued Mr Eze

emo a certificate as the pillar of their association.

In his speech, Chief Kenneth Elijah, the president general of the association said that what informed their choice of Ezeemo are his antecedents as an entrepreneur who has invested heavily in the state.

“Godwin Ezeemo is the only candidate with collateral; his billions of investments are in Anambra State and we are confident in him as one who will govern Anambra State conscientiously,” he said.

The legal adviser of the association, Mr. Charles Tochukwu Okafor said he was impressed with the way Ezeemo went as far as signing a social contract with the people in the state.

Okafor said that his confidence in Ezeemo grew stronger after witnessing the contract signing process which he appreciates the implication given his training.

ASRA is a national Organisation under the National Lottery Board with members scattered across the entire councils in Anambra State.

Focus on issues, former commissioner chides politicians

Says Nwoye will replicate for Anambra what he did in his constituency

By Chinelo Obogo

A former commissioner in Anambra State, Mr. Ken Arinze has tasked political stakeholders in the tate to focus on the issues and personalities in the governorship election saying that there are no Yoruba or Hausa persons involved contrary to the campaign by some politicians.

Outlining what he said were the meritorious accomplishments of Dr. Tony Nwoye, the All Progressives Congress, (APC) governorship candidate as a lawmaker, Arinze said that the fact that Nwoye achieved much as a member of the APC was not lost on his constituents in Anambra West/East Federal Constituency.

Arinze, formerly of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but now a chieftain of the APC particularly lambasted the All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA) and some other rival political parties for mounting a campaign of calumny in trying to distract the electorate from the core issues facing the citizenry.

In a statement issued yesterday, Arinze who is also the director protocol in the Nwoye Campaign Organisation said: “They are saying that Tony is a good man but in a wrong party. Our problem is not that of a wrong party but that of a wrong person in power.

“Tony as a member of the APC has brought many projects to his constituents and the people have not complained that he brought good projects to them on the platform of the APC.

“My take is that if he could achieve much as a member of the APC, there is nothing wrong accomplishing same for the whole state on the platform of the same party.

“Tony is a medical doctor and when someone is critically sick you do not care the tribe or tongue of the doctor, what you care about is that you want to be well. Anambra is critically sick and Dr. Nwoye is the man that the people are now clamouring for to save our state from the malaise that the Willie Obiano administration has forced on our state.

“Ndi Anambra cannot be beclouded by the campaign of calumny being played by political opponents. The degradation of our state in the WAEC and NECO rankings under the Obiano administration, the dilapidation of our roads, the enthronement of government of propaganda among other ills are issues that are manifest, they cannot be covered by the campaign of tribe. Dr. Nwoye is an Anambarian and has his unique Anambarian approach to the problems visisted on our state by the Obiano administration.”

PDP, best option for women in Anambra –Nwosu

By Chukwudi Nweje

The coordinator OHOrisation Movement, a group mobilising support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Mr. Oseloka Henry Oabze, Stanley Nwosu, has described the PDP as the option for women in Anambra State.

He argued that it would be a great disservice and insult to womanhood for any Anambra woman to vote for political parties such as APGA, APC and the rest in the November 18 election, adding that “it will be an unforgivable act for nwanyi Anambra State to vote for anti women parties (APGA, APC etc) that continual humiliate womenfolk.”

According to Nwosu, women constitute the highest percentage of voters in every election, and that they are so powerful that their votes could determine who win an election.

He added that women are known for their unwavering commitment and dedication in supporting candidates in an election, adding that their voting power was second to none. Nwosu was however quick to add that despite the women voting strength, they have not been given fair share number of political office representations in the country’s political system, including in Anambra State.

He said: “Most political parties neglect women when it comes to nomination of candidates for elections. They don’t consider women to be good enough to emerge party flag bearers. Political parties only rally women around and utilise their voting power to win election.

“To further worsen the situation, all the major political parties in the forthcoming Anambra State gubernatorial election didn’t consider female to either be their candidate or running mate except the only true party of the people, PDP. It is so disheartening and unfortunate that despite women huge contributions to the development of the state, they still suffer political marginalisation.

“PDP as the party with the interest of the people at heart has come to give women deep sense of belonging by nominating a female, Lady Chidi Alexandra Onyemelukwe to be the running mate to their candidate Oseloka Henry Obaze. Lady Chidi Onyemelukwe is a perfect combination of brain and beauty and the daughter of our highly reverence elder statesman and former Vice President of Nigeria, Dr. Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme (Ide ndi Igbo).

“By this singular act, PDP has proved to be a party that has deep respect and recognition for womenfolk unlike other political parties.

Anambra women stand to benefit more if PDP emerged victorious in the Anambra governorship election more than they will benefit if any other party win. Lady Chidi Onyemelukwe as the deputy governorship candidate of PDP will use her office to ensure that women are given fair share of political office representation in their government. She will see Anambra womenfolk as her primary constituent and ensure that their government policies reflect women needs. Above all, PDP will offer Anambra womenfolk the surest and fastest way to get a female governor.

“Obaze has given his word that he will do only one term by completing Anambra North’s eight years tenure. After that power will be zoned to Anambra South where the PDP female deputy governorship candidate is from. With PDP in power in Agu Awka, she stands a good chance to emerge the first elected female Governor of Anambra State in 2022.

“Anambra women voters should rise up, mobilise themselves and say no to women political marginilisation with one loud voice at the November 18 poll by casting their votes for the PDP candidate, Oseloka Henry Obaze_Chidi Alexandra Onyemelukwe ticket,” Nwosu said