Anambra guber: My administration’ll carry everyone along  -Moghalu

We’ll vote anti-Buhari politicians out in 2019 –Northern group— 25th August 2017
From Desmond Mgboh, Kano Governors and members of the National Assembly from the North, who worked against the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari during his 103 days of medical vacation in London, have been told to await their political waterloo in 2019. In a position letter to President Muhammadu Buhari during the North West Special…
I urge the politicians campaigning for Governorship sit in forth comn Anambra State Guber election to desist frm makn the non-violent agitation for State of Biafra Campaign issue. Rather they should state publicly their postions in present burning National issues.Inclunding the demands by patriots & well meaning Nigerians,devoid of ethnicity,religion,party affiliation or mundane considerations. On Restructuring, Devolution of power to States to ensure less dependent on centre, equity, healthhy competition amongst the federating States, security & prosperity for the Citizenry.