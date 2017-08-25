Anambra guber: My administration’ll carry everyone along  -Moghalu

George Moghalu, a governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress(APC) and the national auditor of the party has pledged to unite the state and carry everyone along if he is elected.

He said this during his during his tour of the wards and local governments in the state. “l am in the race to afford me opportunity to serve you better. APC is our collective legacy and because we are in it together, we shall remain together every step of the way” Moghalu said.

He commended the party executives for being the pillar of the party in the state and assured them that it would be unnatural and an irredeemable injustice for a new entrant into the party to come and ‘sideline’ them.

He urged voters to give APC a chance to make a difference saying that the APGA government has nothing to offer and also cautioned those agitating for Biafra to seek dialogue, saying that the Federal Government is willing to listen.